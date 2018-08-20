ReSI Residential Secure Income : Share Purchases

20 August 2018

Residential Secure Income plc (the 'Company')

Share Purchases

Residential Secure Income plc ('ReSI') (LSE: RESI), which invests in residential asset classes that comprise the stock of UK social housing providers, was notified on the 17th August 2018 that Ben Fry, Managing Director of ReSI Capital Management Limited, ReSI's Investment Manager, and Alex Pilato, Chief Executive of TradeRisks Limited, the Investment Manager's parent company, purchased the following number of ordinary shares of 1p in the Company.

Name Shares purchased on 17/08/2018 Total shares owned Alex Pilato 79,287 627,961 Ben Fry 10,400 40,400

The total number of ordinary shares now owned by the directors of the Investment Manager is 1,483,361. The Investment Manager also owns 567,958 ordinary shares directly. The Investment Manager and its directors thus hold 2,051,319 shares, 1.16% of shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury).

NOTES:

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities, comprising Shared Ownership Homes and Rental Homes (being Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes) throughout the UK.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has a 17 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing.It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to recycle capital back into socially and economically beneficial new housing, making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

