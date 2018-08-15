Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReSI Residential Secure Income : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:16am CEST

15 August 2018

Residential Secure Income plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the 'Shares'):

Date of purchase: 14 August 2018

Number of Shares purchased: 100,000

Highest price paid per Share: 94.40 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 94.20 pence

Average price paid per Share: 94.30 pence

The Shares repurchased will be held in treasury. As a result of the above transaction, the Company holds 3,765,203 Shares in treasury.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 176,559,174 (excluding Shares held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ReSI Capital Management Limited

Jonathan Slater

Ben Fry

Alex Pilato

+44 (0) 20 7382 0900

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein

Gary Gould

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting+44 (0) 20 3737 1000

Richard Sunderland Email: resi@fticonsulting.com

Claire Turvey

Richard Gotla

NOTES:

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities, comprising Shared Ownership Homes and Rental Homes (being Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes) throughout the UK.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has a 17 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing.It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to recycle capital back into socially and economically beneficial new housing, making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

Further information on ReSI is available at www.resi-reit.com

Disclaimer

ReSI - Residential Secure Income plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aCOCA COLA : Coke Raises Game With Gatorade Coke Upgrades Game Against Gatorade -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aHOME DEPOT : Lifts Growth Projections -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aKROGER : To Start Selling In China -- WSJ
DJ
08:46aFirst Direct tops Britain's first banking quality survey
RE
08:45aVESTAS WIND : - Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200m)
AQ
08:45aEASTERN PLATINUM : Reports Q2 2018 Results
AQ
08:41aHOCHSCHILD MINING : Interim Results
PU
08:41aGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : CEO Transition at Gold Road to Build for the Future
PU
08:40aGILEAD SCIENCES : Long-acting injection boosts hopes for GSK's HIV business
RE
08:40aLi Ning's apparel sector lifts H1 revenue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG: Zur Rose Group records 30 percent sales growth in first half of 2018
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
4T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : RBS PAYS OUT Bank confirms it will pay $4.9bn fine to US Department of..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.