Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReSI Residential Secure Income : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:12am CEST

07 September 2018

Residential Secure Income plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the 'Shares'):

Date of purchase: 06 September 2018

Number of Shares purchased: 100,000

Highest price paid per Share: 95.0 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 95.0 pence

Average price paid per Share: 95.0 pence

The Shares repurchased will be held in treasury. As a result of the above transaction, the Company holds 4,203,493 Shares in treasury.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 176,120,884 (excluding Shares held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ReSI Capital Management Limited

Jonathan Slater

Ben Fry

Alex Pilato

+44 (0) 20 7382 0900

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein

Gary Gould

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting+44 (0) 20 3737 1000

Richard Sunderland Email: resi@fticonsulting.com

Claire Turvey

Richard Gotla

NOTES:

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities, comprising Shared Ownership Homes and Rental Homes (being Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes) throughout the UK.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has a 17 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing.It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to recycle capital back into socially and economically beneficial new housing, making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

Further information on ReSI is available at www.resi-reit.com

Disclaimer

ReSI - Residential Secure Income plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55aBTG : British healthcare firm BTG buys U.S. vascular device maker
RE
08:52aFLEX LNG : Notice of allotment of new shares
AQ
08:51aINVUO TECHNOLOGIES : New date for extraordinary general meeting 2018 in Invuo Technologies AB (publ)
AQ
08:51aINVUO TECHNOLOGIES : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB (publ)
AQ
08:50aMEEZAN BANK : earns 30 % more profit after tax in six months
AQ
08:50aPAKISTAN INTETNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL : Shipping activity at Port Qasim
AQ
08:49aMANAGEMENT BOARD OF JSC OLAINFARM : Olainfarm will continue its development as intended by V. Maligins
AQ
08:49aALFA LAVAL : Continues to Win Fleet Agreements for its Ballast Water Treatment Systems
PR
08:48aSONY : U.S. Accuses North Korean in Cyberattacks
DJ
08:48aLESLIE MOONVES : Moonves Negotiates Exit at CBS -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
3GREENE KING : GREENE KING : Trading Update
4Tencent, Alibaba Declines Add to Pressure on Emerging-Market Index
5DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.