Just like a fingerprint, each person’s hearing is unique. Yet, the most commonly worn hearing aids use a standardized approach modeled on an ‘average ear’, which can often compromise sound quality. ReSound ONE is a long-awaited breakthrough that gives everyone a solution individualized precisely to their own hearing anatomy.

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today unveils ReSound ONETM, a revolutionary new hearing aid* that solves one of the most enduring challenges for people with hearing loss. This unique solution places an additional microphone inside the ear canal, for the first time, allowing people relying on hearing aids to experience the world with their own ears while preserving the comfort of an open-fit device. Now every user can enjoy the benefits of superior sound quality and hear conversations better in noisy environments.

ReSound ONE: an entirely new class of hearing aids that offers a truly individualized hearing experience and the best sound quality for every user

With its Organic Hearing philosophy, GN has always taken its design inspiration from how humans hear naturally and seeks to mimic this within its technology as closely as possible. Following this approach, ReSound ONE uniquely adapts to the needs and lifestyle of every individual rather than the other way around.

The outer ear (pinna) is designed by nature to work like an acoustic antenna. It helps the brain localize and tune in to a particular sound, for example when listening to a specific voice in a crowded café. However, the most popular styles of hearing aids (Receiver-In-Ear and Behind-The-Ear models) capture sound from microphones that sit behind the ear and then approximate the effect of the pinna. The result is an averaged and incomplete reproduction of sound, making it hard for the brain to achieve its natural localization and noise-cancelling function.In fact, of the 79 million people who wear hearing aids globally,1 93% report having trouble hearing in noisy environments and 55% get confused about where sounds come from.2

ReSound ONE is the world’s first full-featured* hearing aid with a Microphone & Receiver-In-Ear design (M&RIE) that uses the unique shape of every individual’s ear to collect sound. This remarkable innovation has been achieved with a radical new receiver system combined with all-new Digital Feedback Suppression (DFS Ultra III), enabled by GN’s new and most powerful sound-processing chipset ever. By picking up sound directly inside the ear, ReSound ONE gives the brain everything it needs to tune in to individual voices, as well as significantly reducing background noise. Clinical studies show that all hearing aid users benefit from listening to sounds collected with their own ears, with 90% of users preferring the sound quality of ReSound ONE with M&RIE instead of only the microphone behind the ear.3,4

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo explains, “I am very proud that, once again, GN is first in the industry with ground-breaking innovation that will make a genuine difference in how people experience conversations and sounds around them. Placing a microphone into the ear with an open-fit hearing aid is something the industry has battled for many years to achieve. This technology will allow people with hearing loss to feel that they are literally getting their own hearing back and hearing the way nature intended. ReSound ONE will boost the communication, relationships, and confidence of every individual.”

Additionally, ReSound ONE incorporates new All Access Directionality and the user-activated Ultra Focus settings. These enhanced operating modes significantly improve speech recognition while preserving spatial perception in complex sound and noise situations. ReSound ONE includes unmatched rechargeability and extensive connectivity options to both iOS and Android™ smartphones for streaming and hearing aid control.

ReSound ONE is available from August 27, 2020 in rechargeable and non-rechargeable models. This technology is also available in new Beltone Imagine hearing aids.

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, continue to set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology to help people with hearing loss communicate better than ever before. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be Made for iPhone, bringing direct streaming from hearing aids into the iPhone era. It also pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology and made it possible to receive advanced at-home hearing care during COVID-19. The introduction of this new class of hearing technology with ReSound ONEdemonstrates that ReSound is the undisputed innovation leader putting people with hearing loss at the center. Featuring award winning technology, ReSound has been trusted for decades by people with hearing loss and their caregivers around the world.

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

*ReSound ONE introduces the world’s first full-featured hearing aid with M&RIE for a truly individualized, more complete sound experience. Full-featured means a microphone in the ear and two additional, standard directional microphones, directionality features and wireless audio streaming.

© 2020 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

