Reach Marketing :® Announced That It Has Acquired UnReal Web Marketing, a Search Optimization, Web Design and Content Marketing Business

Today, Reach
Marketing announced that it has acquired UnReal Web Marketing’s
award-winning search, social media, web
design and digital analytics business. UnReal
Web Marketing will remain a separate company and help power the
strategy and software behind Reach Marketing’s SEO,
PPC,
social media, User Experience (UX) and marketing automation programs.
Greg Grdodian, CEO at Reach Marketing said, “We’re very pleased to add
UnReal Web Marketing to our corporate family. They’ve quickly become a
respected provider, earning a stellar reputation as a leading specialist
in local and national search solutions, including Search Engine
Optimization, Pay Per Click, Social Media, Web Design and E-Commerce
marketing.”
“Marketers’ singular pressing need today is for profitable growth using
optimal technologies. We’re excited to offer clients our combined
resources and value-added technologies backed by the strong management
team we’ve built together,” says Wayne Roberts, Reach Marketing’s
President.
Roberts added, “Working with UnReal as it becomes part of Reach
Marketing’s performance marketing agency will expand our mission
critical services and help us deliver key search expertise and
technologies to our customers worldwide.”
David
Montalvo, UnReal Web Marketing’s original founder will continue as
the company’s VP, Web Marketing Services to lead its next stage of
growth. He stated, “I’m very impressed with Reach Marketing’s deep
technology and management bench, and the deliberate steps it has taken
to become a leader in enterprise-scale technology solutions. Our
position in the marketplace coupled with massive growth within search
and social provides a quick path to expand the business. I’m looking
forward to working with their talented team to provide innovative search
solutions to its customers and help them achieve greater success.”
The new company will be known as UnReal Web Marketing, a Reach Marketing
Company.
For more information about Reach Marketing and the company’s full range
of data enrichment, lead generation, email marketing, database
architecture, SEO/PPC, web design and sales and marketing automation
solutions, contact Greg Grdodian Greg.Grdodian@reachmarketing.com or
call 1.855.TO-REACH.
About Reach Marketing
Based in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, Reach Marketing ranks among
the largest independent providers of customer data platforms,
full-service email marketing and search automation solutions helping to
drive web and mobile traffic and engagement for leading brands worldwide.
Reach Marketing is a customer-driven, omni-channel marketing firm
fueled by best-in-class technology supported by its proprietary MARKETING
AI®. Reach Customer Data Platform solutions enable marketers to
acquire and retain customers using effective digital marketing channels,
improving user experience through web design and full-service email
marketing, data enrichment assets, CRM, marketing automation and ROI
analytics. Reach customers include leading brands in the E-Commerce,
Health Care, Financial Services, Wholesale, High Tech, Training, and
Media industries.
Reach Marketing and MARKETING AI are registered trademarks of Reach
Marketing, LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005107/en/