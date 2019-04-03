Reach Marketing :® Announced That It Has Acquired UnReal Web Marketing, a Search Optimization, Web Design and Content Marketing Business

Today, Reach Marketing announced that it has acquired UnReal Web Marketing’s award-winning search, social media, web design and digital analytics business. UnReal Web Marketing will remain a separate company and help power the strategy and software behind Reach Marketing’s SEO, PPC, social media, User Experience (UX) and marketing automation programs.

Greg Grdodian, CEO at Reach Marketing said, “We’re very pleased to add UnReal Web Marketing to our corporate family. They’ve quickly become a respected provider, earning a stellar reputation as a leading specialist in local and national search solutions, including Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, Social Media, Web Design and E-Commerce marketing.”

“Marketers’ singular pressing need today is for profitable growth using optimal technologies. We’re excited to offer clients our combined resources and value-added technologies backed by the strong management team we’ve built together,” says Wayne Roberts, Reach Marketing’s President.

Roberts added, “Working with UnReal as it becomes part of Reach Marketing’s performance marketing agency will expand our mission critical services and help us deliver key search expertise and technologies to our customers worldwide.”

David Montalvo, UnReal Web Marketing’s original founder will continue as the company’s VP, Web Marketing Services to lead its next stage of growth. He stated, “I’m very impressed with Reach Marketing’s deep technology and management bench, and the deliberate steps it has taken to become a leader in enterprise-scale technology solutions. Our position in the marketplace coupled with massive growth within search and social provides a quick path to expand the business. I’m looking forward to working with their talented team to provide innovative search solutions to its customers and help them achieve greater success.”

The new company will be known as UnReal Web Marketing, a Reach Marketing Company.

For more information about Reach Marketing and the company’s full range of data enrichment, lead generation, email marketing, database architecture, SEO/PPC, web design and sales and marketing automation solutions, contact Greg Grdodian Greg.Grdodian@reachmarketing.com or call 1.855.TO-REACH.

About Reach Marketing

Based in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, Reach Marketing ranks among the largest independent providers of customer data platforms, full-service email marketing and search automation solutions helping to drive web and mobile traffic and engagement for leading brands worldwide.

Reach Marketing is a customer-driven, omni-channel marketing firm fueled by best-in-class technology supported by its proprietary MARKETING AI®. Reach Customer Data Platform solutions enable marketers to acquire and retain customers using effective digital marketing channels, improving user experience through web design and full-service email marketing, data enrichment assets, CRM, marketing automation and ROI analytics. Reach customers include leading brands in the E-Commerce, Health Care, Financial Services, Wholesale, High Tech, Training, and Media industries.

Reach Marketing and MARKETING AI are registered trademarks of Reach Marketing, LLC.

