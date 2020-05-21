Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

React, LLC : Commissioner of Sports Turns to Sports Radio to Announce Return of Professional Football

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Matt Birk, former NFL Super Bowl Champion, to appear on KFAN FM 100.3 to make first official proclamation as The Commissioner

Matt Birk, 15-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl Champion, will make a major announcement pertaining to the 2020 football season via an interview on KFAN FM 100.3 Minneapolis/St. Paul, on Friday May 22, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005595/en/

Super Squares® Classics supports classic football games in real time. IMAGE BY: React, LLC

Super Squares® Classics supports classic football games in real time. IMAGE BY: React, LLC

Birk was recently named The Commissioner of Sports, at React, LLC, a new sports and fan engagement platform, as an integral part of launching its patented reactive technology and app, Super Squares®, during the 2020 NFL season. The live game show app provides consumers a chance to “get in the game” and allows sports fans, globally to engage with football games, whether NFL, NCAA, or other possible leagues. Super Squares® is positioned to provide real time second screen engagement with replay games, as well as live football games slated for later this year.

Matt cites his diverse experience across all touch points related to sports to support his new role as The Commissioner: “My combined experience as a player, union representative, league executive, sports media member and, most importantly, a fan, provides me with unique insight and qualifications to make this important announcement.”

The Commissioner is also expected to provide details on the beta release of Super Squares® Classics, which will be available by invitation to media, sports, brands and agencies, in sync to the Monday Night Football® game being broadcast on May 25th on ESPN. The re-airing of a 2015 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers provides an opportunity for insiders to experience the first ever sync-to-replay game second screen experience.

React’s CEO and Founder, Frank Maggio, believes a late May replay of a five-year-old football game provides an unusual, yet perfect way to demonstrate the Super Squares® solution’s unmatched ability to adrenalize sports fans. “Fans want to be excited about sports, and brands want to reach fans in an excited state,” adds Maggio. “That’s just not happening right now. What better way to show how we can elevate interest in football and advertising, than a repeat football game in late May?”

The beta version of Super Squares® Classics will also provide fans with exposure to some of the more creative advertising being talked about on the Internet. As with all Super Squares® games, in-app ads are presented as content, with quiz questions each quarter that award important game show points when answered correctly. Fans are also able to award from 1 to 3 stars for every ad, providing React and participating brands and agencies with census-level fan sentiment measurement. “React is all about giving fans the best seat in the house, and a platform to cheer, play, and be heard,” adds Maggio. “Every player votes on every ad, so by the end of the football game, we will KNOW which ads work better, and which ads are fan favorites.”

The beta game also demonstrates that advertising need not be repurposed to be a part of the game day experience. “Most TV commercials, from 15 to 30 seconds, are already ‘React-ready’ and suitable for being featured during a game break.” But that doesn’t mean all ads WILL be placed inside the Super Squares® game, according to Maggio, a former sales manager with Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest advertiser: “It’s important that ads captivate fans, and provide information worth asking questions about. Players learn quickly to ask themselves, ‘What does the brand want me to know about their product?’ and that’s a breakthrough moment for anybody on the brand and agency side.”

About React

Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React, LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company that thinks of “advertising as a sport™.” By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company’s commitment to “respect, protect, and reward attention” honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information. Details about React can be found at www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at www.SuperSquares.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCIRCOR Receives Award from Electric Boat to Supply Block V Ball Valves to U.S. Navy
GL
01:37pWORLD PULSE TO LAUNCH #CONNECTWOMENHEALTHEWORLD : Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign
BU
01:37pLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Santander Consumer USA (SC).
GL
01:36pWaltzing Matilda Aviation Sees Faster Rebound In Traffic With Unprecedented Pricing On Flights To Florida
PR
01:36pCelebrating Its 10th Anniversary on Air Throughout 2020, Nat Geo WILD Barks About Its 2020-21 Upfront Slate of Returning Favorites, New Series and Stunts
BU
01:35pThe Movie Studio Announces Two Licensed Films Purchased for Distribution in Australia
AQ
01:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
01:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pNORTHFIELD CAPITAL : Appoints Michael G. Leskovec as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group