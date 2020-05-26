React Mobile : Receives $6 Million Investment via Strategic Partnership with Brady Corp.

Funding solidifies React Mobile’s financial stability and extends its safety solutions to more hospitality and education businesses, making the world a safer place

React Mobile, a robust, open, cost effective and flexible panic button safety platform, today announces it has raised $6 million through a new strategic partnership with publicly traded Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., and founded in 1914, Brady is one of the oldest and most successful privately controlled family businesses in the U.S. The company manufactures solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Together, React Mobile and Brady will jointly develop new solutions that help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance to further their shared mission of promoting employee safety everywhere.

“This strategic partnership with Brady is a force multiplier that will enable React Mobile products to reach new verticals where our safety solutions can make a massive impact towards making the world a safer place,” said Robb Monkman, React Mobile CEO. “As we leverage Brady’s infrastructure, our installation capabilities will grow exponentially, from installing 30 sites per month to more than 100. This investment solidifies our financial stability and enables us to support hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide.”

React Mobile’s best-in-class safety platform helps businesses keep their employees safe. Their system enables management to deploy resources to the exact location of an emergency within seconds of an alert, getting help to where it is needed fast. The React Mobile platform utilizes GPS geolocation and Bluetooth® beacon technology to provide unparalleled accuracy to locate an employee in distress. The company has the largest hotel customer base of any panic button technology.

Brady Corp. offers a unique combination of software, services, and integrated solutions designed to help businesses build, manage and maintain world-class safety and asset management programs. Brady’s products include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries.

“Brady and React Mobile are synergistic companies that build solutions for a smarter, connected world,” said Michael Nauman, Brady President and CEO. “Like Brady, React Mobile’s panic button solutions outperform their competition, and both companies are dedicated to solving customers’ problems and making their operations more efficient and effective. Our financial support combined with React Mobile’s hospitality domain expertise will enable each to execute their visions and exceed growth projections more rapidly and broadly. This strategic partnership is truly a win-win.”

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corp. is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

About React Mobile

Founded in 2013, React Mobile is a global leader in providing panic button solutions for hotels. Our best in class hospitality safety platform helps hotels keep their employees safe. The React Mobile system is an open and flexible platform that allows management to deploy response resources to the exact location of an emergency within seconds of an alert, getting help to where it’s needed anywhere on or off property. In an emergency quick response times are essential and React Mobile gives you the tools to react fast. For more information, visit www.reactmobile.com.

