Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

Below is early reaction to the news:

BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The palace said Queen Elizabeth had been kept informed by Downing Street.

EMMANUEL MACRON, FRENCH PRESIDENT

"All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly."

IVANKA TRUMP, ADVISER TO HER FATHER U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP

"My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family. Godspeed Mr Prime Minister!"

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINSTER

"Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon."

KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF UK'S MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"Terribly sad news. All the country's thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

RISHI SUNAK, BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER

"My thoughts tonight are with Boris Johnson and (his fiancée) Carrie Symonds. I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger."

DAVID CAMERON, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street."

THERESA MAY, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital."

LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"This is terrible news. I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the House are with the Prime Minister and his family right now. We all wish him a speedy recovery."

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight. @GSTTnhs (Guy's and St Thomas' NHS) has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands."

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER

"My thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish."

MICHEL BARNIER, CHIEF EU BREXIT NEGOTIATOR

"Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family."

