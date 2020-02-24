Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ReadCoor, Inc. : Unveils True Spatial Sequencing Platform to Drive Groundbreaking Insights into Immuno-oncology, Neuroscience, and Infectious Disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:05am EST

RC2 platform simultaneously detects tens to thousands of RNA, DNA, proteins and therapeutic molecules at sub-cellular nanoscale 3D resolution in every cell throughout a tissue section, using spatial sequencing

First applications are immuno-oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease and a custom offering, to empower groundbreaking research projects through ReadCoor’s Select Release Program

ReadCoor, Inc., a company leading true multi-omic spatial sequencing, today unveils its first product line, including multi-omic spatial sequencing assays and the RC2 instrument. The platform is powered by ReadCoor’s proprietary FISSEQ (Fluorescent in situ Sequencing) technology, which combines the massive multiplexity of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution tissue imaging. The fully integrated platform is now available for use by researchers through ReadCoor’s Select Release Program (SRP), focusing on initial applications in immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease, as well as a custom offering. ReadCoor has increased its Series B investment round to $30 million to accelerate commercial efforts.

The new platform simultaneously detects tens to thousands of RNA and DNA sequences, proteins, and therapeutic molecules at nanoscale 3D resolution in every cell within an intact tissue sample. The key products launched today are:

  • Automated, turn-key spatial sequencing instrument called RC2 that captures sub-cellular complexity at nanoscale resolution across entire tissue sections.
  • Application Kits containing all components necessary to prepare tissue samples for spatial sequencing on the RC2 in a single sample processing workflow.
    • Sample slides provide optimized surfaces compatible with standard sectioning workflows for FFPE, fixed frozen, or fresh frozen tissues and feature markings to guide tissue placement.
  • Instrument Kits contain all necessary bulk and sequencing reagents to collect spatial sequencing information from up to four tissue samples per run.
  • Analysis and Visualization Cloudware that fully integrates data management and analysis. Users can manage and analyze sub-cellular molecular information with visualization tools that display molecular and morphological volumes, display locations for all multi-omic targets in 3D, select regions of interest, and employ spatial statistical methods for unbiased discovery.

“We firmly believe our true multi-omic sequencing technology will have a dramatic impact on medicine and healthcare, and this motivates us to provide researchers products that offer unprecedented and meaningful insights into human biology,” said Richard Terry, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer, and Founder of ReadCoor. “Our Select Release Program serves as the foundation for researchers to develop new therapeutics and treatments to ultimately improve patient care.”

Users within the SRP can use ReadCoor’s initial applications to support their specific research interests. The applications offer the following capabilities:

  • Immuno-oncology
    ReadCoor’s immuno-oncology application unifies disparate histological and molecular assays, eliminating the need to allocate precious tumor samples between anatomical and molecular pathology methods. This approach could increase the efficacy of IO treatments for meaningful clinical insights in immuno-oncology, pathology, and drug discovery.
  • Neuroscience
    Comprehensive cell function and phenotyping to atlas the brain using the RC2 platform will have enormous benefits to both basic neuroscience research and biomedical applications such as understanding and treating traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Infectious Disease
    ReadCoor's initial infectious disease application is designed to advance understanding of HIV biology. This approach has the potential to provide insights into many aspects of HIV’s lifecycle and ultimately inform better treatment options towards eradicating this disease.

About ReadCoor, Inc.

ReadCoor is a technology company offering the first true spatial multi-omic platform to the global audience of researchers, clinicians, pharma and diagnostics companies to expand understanding of human biology and facilitate the creation of new therapeutics for patients. The company’s RC2 platform simultaneously detects and reads the sequences of tens to thousands of RNA, DNA, proteins and therapeutics and visualizes sub-cellular nanoscale 3D resolution in every cell throughout any tissue section. The platform is based on ReadCoor’s proprietary Fluorescent in situ Sequencing (FISSEQ) technology, which combines the massive multiplexity of next generation sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution tissue imaging. Learn more at www.readcoor.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aMUNTERS PUBL : Pia brantgärde linder new president business area foodtech
AQ
07:31aGLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY : Makes US$235,000 Follow-on Investment in Civic Resource Group International (CivicConnect)
AQ
07:31aCANNTAB THERAPEUTICS : Awarded Health Canada Cannabis Research Licence
AQ
07:31aITAFOS : Announces Appointment of Chairman
AQ
07:31aISTAR : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07:31aArcturus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 11
GL
07:31aISTAR : Appoints Anita Sands to Join Board of Directors
PR
07:31aOtonomy to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:31aPRECIGEN : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 2nd
PR
07:31aFrozen Food Express Announces Exclusive Partnership with FourKites to Enable End-to-End Cold Chain LTL Shipment Visibility
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group