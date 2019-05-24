Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reading the Brexit tea leaves - Moves in sterling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:41am EDT
A pound coin is placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling has been the focus for global investors rattled by Britain's planned departure from the European Union, plunging immediately after the vote to leave and then moving wildly ever since on Brexit-related headlines.


Clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WW8QBb for an interactive Reuters graphic on Brexit and the moves in sterling.

Investors have largely been positioned for the pound to weaken -- adding to those bets as Britain first struggled to agree a withdrawal plan with Brussels, and then as lawmakers in London this year rejected the deal three times.

Recent falls in the pound have been pronounced because investors had cut back on short positions, hoping Prime Minister Theresa May would reach a compromise with the opposition Labour Party over her Brexit deal.

But the failure of those talks, and the prospect of a new eurosceptic prime minister ahead of an Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, has renewed investor jitters that the UK could leave without any agreement to smooth economic disruption.

Such a no-deal Brexit, investors warn, would send sterling reeling to multi-decade lows.

(Graphic by Prasanta Kumar Dutta; Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Ritvik Carvalho

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aIndonesia plans current account reporting change for overseas oil
RE
05:23aOil rises toward $69, but set for 2019's biggest weekly loss
RE
05:18aMONEX EUROPE : Graham Brady shows May the door
PU
05:17aUK shoppers pause for breath in April after surge in spending
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11aVedanta-Konkola liquidation case adjourned -lawyer
RE
05:10aFirst inflows into global equities in 10 weeks - BAML
RE
05:07aTaiwan cuts 2019 GDP forecast on slowing tech demand
RE
05:07aGlobal stocks, oil edge higher on muted trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5Global stocks, oil edge higher on muted trade optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About