Readout Health Partners with Senza in Ketogenic Consumer Market

ST. LOUIS and PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readout Health, a biomarker hardware research company and manufacturer of the Biosense ™ breath ketone medical device, today announced that the company is partnering with Senza, a nutritional mobile app developer, to automatically integrate Biosense™ ketone measurements into Senza’s popular Keto LifeStyle Platform. Senza is the first keto nutrition app to offer its users unlimited, all-day Biosense™ ketone trends.



Following a successful clinical trial in the fall of 2019 that exposed the need of multiple measurements per day for appropriate metabolic insights, Biosense™ launched in January in the consumer, clinical, and research market. Readout provides unlimited, highly accurate ketone measurements and trends with a patent pending deep lung sampling technology, a necessity to replace blood measurements. Senza users will access these measurements via the Bluetooth® connectivity of Biosense.

Although Readout launched its own Biosense™ mobile app, Readout CEO Jim Howard suggests that integrations with partners like Senza that track personal data throughout the day are a key growth strategy for Readout. “We felt Senza’s focus on tracking granular nutritional data presented a logical fit for us to empower ketogenic-focused consumers with true metabolic response insights.” Senza users can track ketone correlations with food intake, sleep, mood, weight, glucose/ketone index, and more.

According to Senza co-founder Nikki Goth Itoi, “Our users want to see that what they log is translating into ketones in their bodies. Blood measurements are painful and expensive, so most people don’t take readings often enough. With this breakthrough Biosense™ technology from Readout Health, our users have an accurate, non-invasive way to track progress toward their goals, each hour of the day.”

With integration completed, the Biosense™ device is available to Senza users at https://mybiosense.com with both Biosense™ and Senza s mobile apps available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Readout Health

Readout Health is a venture-backed, biomarker research and manufacturing company focused on empowering patients and consumers with ketone trend insights in the areas of disease management, intermittent fasting, nutritional ketosis dieting, and longevity. With Biosense™ manufacturing in Toronto, Ontario and St. Louis, Missouri, Readout Health supports virtual clinics in nutritional ketosis protocols and academic and pharmaceutical partners for clinical trials tracking ketone trends.

About Senza

Behavior change is always hard. But apps can make it fun and keep people engaged over time. We believe Keto and Intermittent Fasting – along with guidance from real human coaches – are the key ingredients for healthier lifestyle habits. Senza has helped more than 450,000 people embrace the keto way of eating. And food is just the beginning. Once they are adapted to keto, Senza users start to improve all the pillars of their wellbeing, from nutrition & fasting to exercise, sleep, stress & mood.