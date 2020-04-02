Log in
Readout of First Lady Melania Trump's Call with Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada

04/02/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

Today, First Lady Melania Trump spoke with Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada. First Lady Trump expressed her well wishes for Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau's good health, following her recovery from COVID-19 last month, and reaffirmed her deep appreciation for the continued cooperation between the United States and Canada to address unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic. First Lady Trump conveyed the importance of the two countries' strong economic ties, noting the recent restriction on cross-border travel related to non-essential travel while keeping the border open to essential workers and $1.7 billion in daily trade in goods. They also noted the immense multilateral repatriation efforts to bring Americans and Canadians home from cruise ships and other places around the globe, and agreed to stay in touch as the two countries work to defeat the pandemic.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:32:03 UTC
