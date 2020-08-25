Ready : Partners with FreedomPay to Bolster Touchless Commerce Offering

Partnership combines Ready’s contactless dining technology with established payment processor to enhance safety in consumer payment space

Ready, a financial technology company that offers seamless self-pay and food ordering solutions to hospitality venues across North America, announced today its partnership with FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™. The partnership combines Ready’s connected dining platform with FreedomPay’s consumer-centric commerce solution to provide a robust, safe, and secure payment option that enhances the consumer experience and adds significant value to the hospitality industry.

"FreedomPay is a leader in global payment processing, so it’s great to welcome them to the Ready partnership ecosystem,” said Laurent May, Head of Ready. “We have a shared vision to bring a highly secure, integrated and seamless experience to the hospitality industry and working together enables that even more. We look forward to the exciting road ahead and offering our solution to all existing FreedomPay customers."

With this partnership, guests will be able to use their own mobile device to order and pay for their meal without physically exchanging cards, cash or touching a payment terminal. It is a fully integrated, app-free solution that removes all the unnecessary touchpoints that traditional service, ordering kiosks, payment or tableside POS terminals have. The result is an enhanced customer experience and improved service times, all with world-class payment security. Being completely consumer driven and 100% touchless, the solution seamlessly facilitates safe dining practices both on and off-premise and, most importantly, provides a choice for guests at a time when it matters most.

“Short term, our combined solutions allow for hospitality operators to resume next-to-normal operations, allowing a completely safe and touchless end-to-end purchasing experience,” said Chris Kronenthal, President & CTO of FreedomPay. “And in the long term, our partnership will provide merchants and consumers with an unrivalled, intuitive experience that will improve service times dramatically and streamline ordering and payment.”

About Ready

Ready is redefining the on-premise dining experience, removing outdated friction for both hospitality venues and their valued guests with category leading BYOD technology. The Ready platform allows diners to choose how they order and pay with no app download or sign-up required. It is 100% touchless for guests and is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and optimize venue capacity. Ready is a fully integrated solution and is now available in a growing number of locations across North America.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

