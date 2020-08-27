Ready : Partners with Montgomery County to Offer In-home COVID-19 Testing and Human Services Assessment to County Residents

The county is working with on-demand healthcare service Ready to provide testing for households located in zip codes significantly impacted by COVID-19

In partnership with Montgomery County, Maryland, on-demand healthcare service Ready, is proud to offer at-home COVID-19 testing and health visits to vulnerable residents and those who face barriers to accessing community testing sites. Ready’s response teams also consist of human service workers who conduct assessments of social needs, such as food and housing.

Ready plans to see over 1,000 Montgomery County residents in areas significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first 90 days of the partnership.

Under Ready’s agreement with the County, the visits are provided with no out-of-pocket costs to residents and consist of COVID-19 testing and a telemedicine encounter with a Ready physician or Nurse Practitioner. Ready is prepared to treat a full range of non-emergency medical issues including cold and flu symptoms; ear, nose and throat issues; skin issues; and gastrointestinal issues.

“It is more important than ever to make healthcare accessible to households in areas hit hardest by COVID-19 and those who face significant barriers to accessing community test sites,” said Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles. “We are thankful to partner with organizations like Ready that are able to act quickly to test and treat vulnerable residents in our county.”

“So many of our neighbors go without the medical care and testing they need because they cannot safely or easily leave their homes,” said Noah Smith, Ready’s Market Director for Maryland and Washington, D.C. “Ready is transforming healthcare by making it accessible to every person in the capital area and bringing it to them.”

To schedule a visit, contact the Montgomery County Testing Hotline at 240-777-1755. Learn more at the County’s COVID-19 testing resource page.

Ready follows guidance from the CDC and local public health authorities when performing COVID-19 testing. Ready’s health professionals have received COVID-19-specific training and are equipped with personal protective equipment, including gowns, N95 masks, goggles and gloves.

For more information about how Ready is responding to COVID-19, or to learn more about the company, visit www.getready.com, follow Ready on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or call (504) 370-9966.

About Ready

Ready is an on-demand health service that delivers care to its patients in their homes or communities. Ready accomplishes this with a team of highly trained health professionals which we call Responders. During each visit, the Responder connects the patient to a doctor or nurse practitioner who provides treatment using video chat. Ready is a convenient, fast, and affordable solution that reduces overall health costs and delivers more positive outcomes. Learn more at www.getready.com.

