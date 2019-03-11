Ready, Tech, Go! Foundation Software Ranks Among Top Cleveland Technology Companies

Construction industry software developer Foundation
Software has been honored with a Smart
Business Cleveland Technology Award. The award recognizes
companies that develop cutting-edge, impactful tech. Foundation was one
of eight companies honored in this year’s “Established Tech Firms”
category.
FOUNDATION®, the company’s flagship product, is a comprehensive job-cost
accounting and project management program designed specifically to meet
the complex needs of the construction industry. Foundation also provides
supportive services, like payroll, to minimize contractors’ office time
— all while providing award-winning
customer service.
For CEO/Chairman of Foundation Software, Fred Ode, industry knowledge
and a commitment to customer service are vital to the success of the
company and its positive impact. “To provide the best possible product
for our clients, we need to understand the industry,” said Ode. “Before
we even sell the product, we get to know potential clients, their needs
and their goals. We’ve even recommended other companies’ products when
they might be a better fit. It sometimes costs us a sale, but,
long-term, we’re building our reputation for honesty and customer
service.”
Among the company’s primary values are integrity and a constant drive to
improve. “The idea that if we’re going to do something, we are going to
do it well, and the drive to always push ourselves to make our programs
better, faster, more comprehensive and more capable are fundamental to
both our culture and success.”
Today, Foundation offers accounting, payroll, project management and
bookkeeping services, but, for Ode, that’s still not enough. “We are
incredibly proud to be able to help contractors run the business side of
their business,” said Ode. “And we’ll never stop raising the bar for
ourselves and our products.”
Cleveland Technology Awards were distributed at an awards luncheon at
the Cleveland Marriott East on March 7.
Foundation
Software delivers job cost accounting, project management and mobile
applications, along with payroll and bookkeeping services, to help
contractors run the business side of construction. For more information,
call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005081/en/