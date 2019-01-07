Ready to Rock! JBL® Introduces Its First Kid-Friendly Portable Speaker

JBL JR POP is a pocket-sized, colorful Bluetooth speaker designed specifically for kids

Making a colorful debut to the JBL JR line, the JBL JR POP is the brand’s first ultra-portable, kid-friendly Bluetooth speaker. With its eye-catching design, kids can listen to beats on the playground and adults will love the “kid-proof” durability. The JBL JR POP will be a popular addition to any music-loving family.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005269/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Listen up parents, here’s why the new JBL JR POP will be an instant favorite. With five hours of playtime and JBL’s epic sound quality, the JBL JR POP will have kids rocking out to their favorite “parent-approved” playlists from the school bus all the way through afterschool activities. And don’t worry about taking it to the pool or beach, the JR POP is both durable and IPX7 waterproof-rated, so it can withstand even the biggest water fight.

“Kids are inspired by music just as much as adults, which is why we wanted to create a portable speaker just for them,” said Michael Mauser, President Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. “The JBL JR POP gives parents’ peace of mind as it is durable and waterproof.”

Kids will love that this speaker was designed just for them – small enough to fit in their hands. They’ll even have the option to snap the speaker to their backpack using the JR POP’s strap. The JR POP comes in a variety of vibrant, two-tone color combinations with the option to tailor the design with its included fun sticker sets. And, if there was ever a need to match those light-up sneakers that are all the rage, the JR POP has a multi-color lighting mode that illuminates when it is playing, making any kid express their style and shine.

JBL JR POP Features

Wireless Bluetooth® streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet.

Durable and rugged materials: The durable and rugged rubber housing allows it to outlast any kid-filled adventure.

Multi-color lighting mode: Speaker lights up when music is playing

IPX7 waterproof: Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water.

Built-in rechargeable Li-ion Battery: Keeps kids entertained for up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Ultra-compact: Ergonomically designed and perfect for small hands

Custom personalization: fun and colorful stickers included

Detachable strap: Attach the speaker for stationary or on-the-go listening

Pricing and Availability

JBL JR POP (USD: $29.95) is available for purchase now on JBL.com in six color options: Aqua Teal, Iris Purple, Rose Pink, Spider Red, Cool Blue and Froggy Green.

HARMAN at CES 2019

Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2019.

JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

© 2018 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.

