Ready to Rock! JBL® Introduces Its First Kid-Friendly Portable Speaker

Making a colorful debut to the JBL JR line, the JBL JR POP is the
brand’s first ultra-portable, kid-friendly Bluetooth speaker. With its
eye-catching design, kids can listen to beats on the playground and
adults will love the “kid-proof” durability. The JBL JR POP will be a
popular addition to any music-loving family.
Listen up parents, here’s why the new JBL JR POP will be an instant
favorite. With five hours of playtime and JBL’s epic sound quality, the
JBL JR POP will have kids rocking out to their favorite
“parent-approved” playlists from the school bus all the way through
afterschool activities. And don’t worry about taking it to the pool or
beach, the JR POP is both durable and IPX7 waterproof-rated, so it can
withstand even the biggest water fight.
“Kids are inspired by music just as much as adults, which is why we
wanted to create a portable speaker just for them,” said Michael Mauser,
President Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. “The JBL JR POP gives
parents’ peace of mind as it is durable and waterproof.”
Kids will love that this speaker was designed just for them – small
enough to fit in their hands. They’ll even have the option to snap the
speaker to their backpack using the JR POP’s strap. The JR POP comes in
a variety of vibrant, two-tone color combinations with the option to
tailor the design with its included fun sticker sets. And, if there was
ever a need to match those light-up sneakers that are all the rage, the
JR POP has a multi-color lighting mode that illuminates when it is
playing, making any kid express their style and shine.
JBL JR POP Features
-
Wireless Bluetooth® streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or
tablet.
-
Durable and rugged materials: The durable and rugged rubber housing
allows it to outlast any kid-filled adventure.
-
Multi-color lighting mode: Speaker lights up when music is playing
-
IPX7 waterproof: Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without
worrying about spills or even submersion in water.
-
Built-in rechargeable Li-ion Battery: Keeps kids entertained for up to
5 hours on a single charge.
-
Ultra-compact: Ergonomically designed and perfect for small hands
-
Custom personalization: fun and colorful stickers included
-
Detachable strap: Attach the speaker for stationary or on-the-go
listening
Pricing and Availability
JBL JR POP (USD: $29.95) is available for purchase now on JBL.com
in six color options: Aqua Teal, Iris Purple, Rose Pink, Spider Red,
Cool Blue and Froggy Green.
HARMAN at CES 2019
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the
company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN
experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN
online during CES 2019.
ABOUT JBL
JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From
iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to
games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’
experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of
every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years
of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in
engineering superior sound.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung
Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and
solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,
including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise
automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.
With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®,
Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles,
musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the
world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped
with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power
billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated
and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.
HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.
© 2018 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights
reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are
trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered
in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG
Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries.
Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without
notice.
