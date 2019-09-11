ReadyCloud Suite & Liquid Web Team Up to Make it Easy to Migrate to WooCommerce & Take Your Data with You

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCloud (https://www.ReadyCloud.com) has teamed up with Liquid Web to offer a sweet end of summer deal: Save 50% off Liquid Web’s reliable hosting and also save 50% off the ReadyCloud Suite for the first 90 days when you bundle both services during this limited-time promotion.



ReadyCloud is a CRM, Shipping, Returns and Email Marketing suite built for Ecommerce. It’s an essential tool for any online retailer that’s considering a switch to WooCommerce or Magento 2.

ReadyCloud easily connects to the e-retailer’s existing storefront to sync and preserve their order, customer and shipment histories without added fees or third-party consultants. This FREE Liquid Web/ReadyCloud webinar demonstrates how easy it is to take the complexities out of changing ecommerce platforms using ReadyCloud as your data retention tool and Liquid Web as your hosting service.

Webinar info: Monday, September 16, 2019 11AM EDT /10AM CDT / 8AM PDT. Seats are limited, reserve your place now here: https://info.liquidweb.com/dont-leave-data-behind00

“For retailers looking to make the switch to WooCommerce from a different platform, ReadyCloud makes it easy to take their order history with them,” explained Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud Suite. “Simply connect ReadyCloud to your existing online store and sync your data. When you activate your WooCommerce store using Liquid Web as your host, all new order activity will automatically sync to ReadyCloud, picking up where the old store left off. It’s an unbelievable CRM built for ecommerce. Register for the webinar and find out for yourself!”

ReadyCloud is loaded with easy-to-use features that give e-tailers a way to build better relationships with their customers, manage shipping and returns and connect the back-office team. It integrates with the most popular online stores and marketplaces, creating a rich experience for e-retailers selling across multiple channels.

To take advantage of the special ReadyCloud Suite + Liquid Web bundle, simply visit: https://www.readycloud.com/lp/liquid-web .

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: (877) 818-7447. Email us at: something.new@readycloud.com

About ReadyCloud CRM

The ReadyCloud Suite is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud’s ecommerce CRM features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, customer-focused notes, invoice and tracking number, group calendar, tasks and team management, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.

ReadyCloud can be further expanded with premium plugins like ReadyShipper , a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and ReadyReturns , an automated online product returns solution that adds “Prime-like” returns to the pages of virtually any website.

About Liquid Web

Liquid Web powers online content, commerce, and potential to 30,000 SMB entrepreneurs spanning 150 countries. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings, including bare metal servers, fully managed hosting, Managed WordPress, and Managed WooCommerce Hosting, and continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its web-reliant, professional customers.

As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding company has been recognized among INC. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for eleven years. Liquid Web is part of the Madison Dearborn Partners family of companies, Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”).

For more information, please visit www.liquidweb.com , or subscribe to our Blog at www.liquidweb.com/blog

*2018 Net Promoter Score of 65