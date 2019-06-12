Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Real California Milk : Partners with Top Celebrity Chef Melissa King to Kick Off June Dairy Month and Celebrate the Special Occasions of Summer, California-Style

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

TRACY, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Dairy Month and marks the kickoff of summer celebration season. The two go hand-in-hand as families honor everyone from dads and grads to newlyweds with real food and family fun. Real California Milk is bringing the party home with ideas from top celebrity chef Melissa King and tips for pairing cheese, wine and flowers to make every event a California-style occasion.

Real California Milk celebrates summer with this Asian twist on summer favorite Mexican street corn. Get Melissa King's recipe for Japanese-Inspired Street Corn with Togarashi Miso Butter, sprinkled with a generous amount of California cotija cheese.

California native, King, is helping to celebrate California's vibrant dairy community with two creative takes on summer favorites – Grilled Cheese and Street Corn.

The Grilled Double Real California Cheddar Cheese Sandwich takes something as simple as grilled cheese and perfects it with fresh ingredients. Chef King starts by spreading Real California butter on another California original – sliced sourdough bread – and layers on traditional and white California cheddar cheeses, topped off with heirloom tomatoes and garden-fresh pesto. Pro chef tip: Don't be afraid to press down on the sandwich with a spatula as it cooks, so the cheese oozes out and slowly crisps into caramelized, crunchy bits around the edges.

Chef King gets her grill on with Japanese-Inspired Street Corn with Togarashi Miso Butter, an Asian twist on summer favorite Mexican street corn. Her Japanese-inspired version tops sweet corn cobs with shiso and sesame seeds and a miso togarashi butter. Sprinkled with a generous amount of California cotija cheese, it's festival worthy food!

The warm-weather merriment continues with a selection of curated cheese, wine and cut flower pairings developed in partnership with the California Wine Institute, California Cut Flower Commission and California Grown.

"While cheese and wine make a good party great, California cut flowers take the occasion to the next level," said Jennifer Giambroni, Director of Communications for Real California Milk. "We're pleased to present a guide to the very best pairings to take the guesswork out of occasions from casual to formal. For example, California Garlic Jack, Rosé and gerber daisies come together beautifully for a summer gathering or you can easily get a jump on the 4th of July with a pungent California Blue, Port and irises. Whatever the summer occasion, we have a winning California combination."

More than 1,200 family dairy farms produce the California milk found in award-winning cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products, identified by the Real California Milk seal. It's easy to support local farm families by looking for the Real California Milk seal at local retailers or by using the product locator tool at RealCaliforniaMilk.com.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board
The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. With a mission to increase demand for products made with Real California Milk, the CMAB is celebrating 50 years in 2019 promoting California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Chef Melissa King’s Grilled Double Real California Cheddar Cheese Sandwich takes something as simple as grilled cheese and perfects it with fresh ingredients.

California Milk Advisory Board (PRNewsFoto/California Milk Advisory Board)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-california-milk-partners-with-top-celebrity-chef-melissa-king-to-kick-off-june-dairy-month-and-celebrate-the-special-occasions-of-summer-california-style-300866525.html

SOURCE Real California Milk


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Stewardship Financial Corporation Acquisition
PR
01:50pASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. - ASNA
PR
01:50pRETRANSMISSION : Metals Creek Options Dona Lake Mine Property from Newmont Goldcorp
NE
01:46pVOTI DETECTION : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
01:46pNUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL : Receives Provisional Distribution License for Sacramento Facility
AQ
01:46pTHE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC : Primary Insider Transaction
AQ
01:46pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Vical Incorporated Acquisition
PR
01:46pHL ALERT : Rosen, an Internationally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Contact the Firm – HL
GL
01:45pSEC Announces 2019 Government-Business Forum to Be Held in Omaha
NE
01:45pBLOOM ALERT : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BE
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About