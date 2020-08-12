Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL-20-1553 8:30 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Technical Information: (202) 691-6555 • cesinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/ces Media Contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

REAL EARNINGS - JULY 2020

All employees

Real average hourly earnings for all employees decreased 0.4 percent from June to July, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This result stems from an increase of 0.2 percent in average hourly earnings being more than offset by an increase of 0.6 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

Real average weekly earnings decreased 0.6 percent over the month due to the change in real average hourly earnings combined with a 0.3-percent decrease in the average workweek.

Chart 1: Over-the-month percent change in real average hourly earnings for all employees, seasonally adjusted, July 2019-July 2020

Percent Change

7.0 5.5 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -1.0 -0.4 -1.0 -2.0 -1.8 -3.0 Jul '19 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul '20

Real average hourly earnings increased 3.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from July 2019 to July 2020. The change in real average hourly earnings combined with an increase of 0.6 percent in the average workweek resulted in a 4.3-percent increase in real average weekly earnings over this period.