Real Estate Data Leader CoreLogic Consolidates Customer Communications Management and Print/Mail Services With Nordis Technologies

07/14/2020 | 10:08am EDT

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a global information and analytics company for real estate, is transferring much of its critical customer communications management and print and mail services to Nordis Technologies.

Nordis will be handling about 50 million pages of transactional communications annually for CoreLogic’s six business units, which manage a variety of mortgage-related documents including loan packages, appraisals, credit, insurance and taxes.

“Each and every day, we are responsible for producing and mailing thousands of important customer communications for our many property-related clients,” said Kevin Tang, senior leader of strategic contracting and vendor management for CoreLogic. “Nordis’ industry-leading Expresso® CCM technology will automate our workflow for handling and distributing these communications. It also gives us new capabilities and information to customize documents and improve customer experience, including real-time access to archived materials for better customer service and reports with key performance metrics.”

Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes.

CoreLogic chose Nordis for its powerful cloud CCM platform and state-of-the-art print and mail operations after a rigorous review of Nordis’ enterprise capabilities, including security processes for data.

“Our technology simplifies the complexity and reduces errors associated with developing, distributing and mailing a huge volume of critical, complicated documents,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “Our integrated CCM and print-mail solution enables CoreLogic to manage the entire process on a single dashboard.”

With Nordis, CoreLogic can select a variety of mailing options including ExpressoCertifed®, which automates and streamlines the time-consuming process of sending Certified Mail®. ExpressoCertified also saves senders $1.15 in postage costs per Certified Mail piece when transitioning from traditional green card processing to Electronic Return Receipt and offers archival of the Electronic Return Receipt, including signatures.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader and innovator in customer communications management and payment technologies. With Nordis’ patent-pending, cloud-based Expresso® platform and product suite, including ExpressoPay® and ExpressoWallet® businesses can quickly and efficiently create and manage critical print and digital communications and payments. Nordis delivers an end-to-end solution, with state-of-the-art document production facilities that print and mail paper communications managed through Expresso. Privately held Nordis Technologies is based in Coral Springs, Florida. For more information, visit nordistechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2020
