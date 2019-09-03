 Real Estate Express and National Real Estate Coach Sherri Johnson Team Up to Launch 90-Day Boot Camp to Help New Agents Succeed

Real Estate Express, the national leader in online pre-licensing real estate education, today announced the launch of a 90-day boot camp for new real estate agents led by Sherri Johnson, an official real estate coach for Real Estate Express and a national expert in agent training and coaching.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, 87 percent of real estate agents fail in the first five years of entering the industry. The 90-Day New Agent Boot Camp by Sherri Johnson is now available at Real Estate Express and will bridge the gap between passing the exam and performing as a real estate agent.

"Having followed Sherri's career for years as both an agent and real estate executive, I am ecstatic that her highly successful tools and strategies will now be available through Real Estate Express,” said David Mussari, CEO, broker/owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty.

Created by Sherri Johnson Coaching exclusively for Real Estate Express, the 90-Day New Agent Boot Camp is designed to help new real estate professionals hit the ground running to gain confidence with proven strategies needed to generate immediate results including generating new listings, sales, lead conversion, presentations, marketing, social media and more. This product combined with the exam prep from Real Estate Express ensures passing the exam and getting income within the first three months.

"I have seen first-hand Sherri inspire agents nationwide to new levels of success by sharing her tools, strategies, and unstoppably positive outlook,” said Mark Mathis, vice president of sales, Homes.com. “Having Sherri's expertise included in Real Estate Express' new agent material is great news for every new agent that wants to enjoy quick success.”

Sherri has a distinguished 20 plus years of experience as a top agent and executive of a leading national, independent brokerage. She has recruited, trained & coached thousands of agents & was responsible for leading over 700 real estate agents and over $1.6 billion in annual sales volume. Her expertise complements the pre-licensing focus of Real Estate Express.

“I am so excited to partner with the national leader in online real estate education and to provide additional coaching and training programs that will help agents take their businesses to the next level,” said Sherri Johnson, national real estate coach and owner of Sherri Johnson Coaching. “Our combined services provide real estate agents with truly a one-stop solution that delivers educational needs as well as hands-on, results-oriented coaching and business planning that can double or triple agent incomes regardless of current production levels.”

With instructional videos, scripts and a focus on generating leads and listing six or more homes in 90 days, the 90-Day New Agent Boot Camp will give agents a roadmap to successfully start their career.

“We are here to help real estate professionals every step of the way in their careers, and we know that the hardest part for agents is how to build their business once they are licensed,” said Yazir Phelps, chief marketing officer at Real Estate Express. “Real estate agents need to be career ready, not just exam ready. At Real Estate Express, we are the industry leader in licensing and continuing education with a focus on helping people prepare for their exam. Now we’re excited to work with Sherri to train them to be productive in their first few months as a new real estate agent.”

The boot camp will be part of most Real Estate Express pre-licensing packages and is also available as a stand-alone course. For more information and to sign up individuals and brokerages, go to https://www.realestateexpress.com/bootcamp.

