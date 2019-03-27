Real Estate Innovators Christian Dalzell and Mukang Cho Join Forces to Launch Counter Capital Management LLC

Commercial real estate veterans and entrepreneurs Christian Dalzell and
Mukang Cho have joined forces to launch Counter Capital Management LLC
(“Counter Capital”), a unique real estate investment management platform
that will invest in residential and mixed-use properties located in
targeted U.S. urban centers and markets. Counter Capital is a strategic
joint venture between Dalzell and Cho’s incumbent firms, Dalzell Capital
Management and Morning Calm Management, which collectively own and
operate more than 4 million square feet of commercial real estate and
1,100 residential units around the country.
Counter Capital’s differentiated strategy consists of acquiring
residential and mixed-use properties in urban centers and implementing a
tailored approach to managing each asset to enhance the residents’
lives. Upon acquisition, each property will undergo specific capital and
operational improvements designed to unlock value and ensure consistent
product quality across Counter Capital’s distinct brands. Specifically,
Counter Capital will maximize and expand each property’s productivity by
allowing a wider universe of people to access traditionally
underutilized areas during and after work hours as well as on weekends.
This differentiated approach serves to build community connections by
providing unique destinations that facilitate resident engagement.
Dalzell commented, “Mukang and I came up together in the capital markets
industry in the 1990s and have known each other for many years. When we
reconnected recently, we realized that not only were we on the same
wavelength in terms of how we operate our businesses, but we both share
many specific core beliefs and goals. After several months of meetings
and constant communication, the bedrock of our relationship is our
shared core beliefs and our intense desire to create a product that does
not exist today.”
Added Cho, “The formation of Counter Capital is the result of careful
planning and our desire to establish a real estate investment platform
that prioritizes the resident before anything else. In an increasingly
evolving and complex industry that oftentimes stifles innovation by not
adopting evolving tenant preferences, Counter Capital will stand out by
creating balance of live, work and play across a portfolio of highly
curated properties that reflect the communities they serve.”
Counter Capital has partnered with Robert Perry, owner of Philadelphia’s
premier street-art museum and restaurant Tattooed Mom, to create Counter
Culture, a hyperlocal street and contemporary art-inspired co-working
and event hosting brand. Counter Culture will design, build and manage
authentic co-working and event facilities at Counter Capital’s
properties as well as those owned and managed by third parties. Unlike
traditional national brand co-working spaces that lack any noticeable
connection to the surrounding community, Counter Culture will create
highly authentic and artistic experiences unseen in the market today.
Perry said, “Over the past 21 years owning and operating Tattooed Mom,
I’ve witnessed firsthand the awesome power of embracing the legacy and
vitality of your surroundings to create a unique atmosphere that
resonates with the community. I look forward to working with Christian
and Mukang to replicate this recipe for success as we establish and
scale Counter Culture around the country.”
As likeminded individuals with highly complementary professional
backgrounds, Dalzell and Cho created Counter Capital to reinvent the way
people live, work and play in urban environments. Linking up with Perry
creates a trio of forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are committed to
achieving the same goals for their properties as well as their
submarkets.
Continued Cho, “Real estate is no longer about simply providing
individuals with space to congregate, conduct business or lay their
heads. Rather, it’s about delivering experiences that foster human
interaction, creativity, innovation and community goodwill. We are
confident our distinctly branded properties will resonate with the
communities they serve, helping to create value for our investors.”
Collectively, Dalzell and Cho have more than 45 years of experience
working at leading real estate institutions and law firms including
Starwood Capital Group Global, L.P., Eastdil Secured, Crown Capital
Management, Kirkland & Ellis and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Together, they
have the requisite knowledge and relationships to oversee the successful
execution of Counter Capital’s differentiated strategy.
About Counter Capital Management LLC
Counter Capital Management is a real estate investment manager that will
invest in multifamily and mixed-use projects in select U.S. markets. The
company is focused on creating destinations that seamlessly blend
residential, co-working and event space in ways that promote community
engagement. Counter Capital is a joint venture between commercial real
estate veterans and entrepreneurs Christian Dalzell and Mukang Cho, who
are committed to reinventing the way people live, work and play in urban
environments.
About Dalzell Capital Partners LLC
Led by real estate industry veteran Christian Dalzell, Dalzell Capital
Partners LLC is a privately-owned investment and management firm formed
in late 2016. Since its founding, Dalzell Capital has completed 12
investments – nine controlling and three non-controlling investments –
totaling approximately $195 million in gross value. Mr. Dalzell,
formerly a senior executive with Starwood Capital Group Global, L.P.,
Eastdil Secured and Banc of America Securities LLC, has extensive
commercial real estate, private equity and investment banking
experience. During his 22-year career, Mr. Dalzell has closed more than
500 transactions globally, aggregating more than $62 billion as a
lender, intermediary and investor. Dalzell Capital Partners is
headquartered in Westport, Conn.
About Morning Calm Management
Morning Calm Management is a vertically integrated real estate
management firm with a focus on special situation investing. Through its
affiliates, the firm owns and manages more than 4 million square feet of
commercial real estate throughout the United States on behalf of private
and institutional capital.
