Real Estate Lawyer E. Rich Hurst Joins TroyGould

TroyGould
announced today that real estate and construction lawyer E.
Rich Hurst has joined the firm.
“I like the results-driven nature of TroyGould’s practice,” said Hurst,
who specializes in civil litigation and trials, and who has successfully
handled hundreds of lengthy and complex matters and obtained jury
verdicts and judgments in excess of $6 million.
Also appealing, Hurst said, is that, “Many of TroyGould’s top litigators
have been at the firm a long time and they work really well as a team;
they are a mid-size firm with a small-firm feel.”
Hurst has represented many contractors, architects, builders and
homeowners’ associations.
After a seven-week jury trial in a decade-old, complex insurance bad
faith action against one of the largest insurance conglomerates over its
denial of coverage for a strip-mall fire, Hurst won
over $6.2 million. He also obtained a multi-million dollar
settlement for a large homeowners’ association in a construction-defect
case against major developers and contractors.
Hurst has also scored significant wins for defendants. In one such case,
in which the owner of a high-end luxury home sued a general contractor
seeking $1 million, the jury, after four weeks of trial, returned a
nominal verdict. The verdict was erased due to a CCP § 998 offer and
Hurst’s client ended up with a judgment against the plaintiff. Hurst
also recently obtained a dismissal of a case against a prominent LA
Architect in the first phase of a bifurcated trial.
Hurst obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of California,
Santa Barbara and his J.D. from Loyola Law School. He is married with
two sons, one who just graduated from UCLA and another who is a
sophomore there. In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities such as
hiking and bicycling.
TroyGould
is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective
means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm’s clients range
from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety
of industries, including life sciences, technology, financial services,
food and beverage, entertainment/media, manufacturing, real estate,
consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more
information, visit TroyGould.com.
