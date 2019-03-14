Real Estate Lawyer E. Rich Hurst Joins TroyGould

TroyGould announced today that real estate and construction lawyer E. Rich Hurst has joined the firm.

“I like the results-driven nature of TroyGould’s practice,” said Hurst, who specializes in civil litigation and trials, and who has successfully handled hundreds of lengthy and complex matters and obtained jury verdicts and judgments in excess of $6 million.

Also appealing, Hurst said, is that, “Many of TroyGould’s top litigators have been at the firm a long time and they work really well as a team; they are a mid-size firm with a small-firm feel.”

Hurst has represented many contractors, architects, builders and homeowners’ associations.

After a seven-week jury trial in a decade-old, complex insurance bad faith action against one of the largest insurance conglomerates over its denial of coverage for a strip-mall fire, Hurst won over $6.2 million. He also obtained a multi-million dollar settlement for a large homeowners’ association in a construction-defect case against major developers and contractors.

Hurst has also scored significant wins for defendants. In one such case, in which the owner of a high-end luxury home sued a general contractor seeking $1 million, the jury, after four weeks of trial, returned a nominal verdict. The verdict was erased due to a CCP § 998 offer and Hurst’s client ended up with a judgment against the plaintiff. Hurst also recently obtained a dismissal of a case against a prominent LA Architect in the first phase of a bifurcated trial.

Hurst obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his J.D. from Loyola Law School. He is married with two sons, one who just graduated from UCLA and another who is a sophomore there. In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking and bicycling.

