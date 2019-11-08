Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Real Estate Leader Charles McDaniel Joins Alliant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:59pm EST

Denver-based executive tapped for Alliant Specialty Real Estate & Hospitality

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Charles “Chuck” McDaniel has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Director. Based in Denver, McDaniel will lead the Alliant Specialty retail vertical for Real Estate & Hospitality.

“Chuck has excellent leadership skills. He is recognized throughout the real estate brokerage community as an expert in his field, and for his hands-on approach to business development, account service, and management. These qualities, combined with his knowledge of the real estate insurance market, make Chuck a perfect fit for this leadership role in our Specialty vertical,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty.

McDaniel has been providing strategic risk management solutions for large multinational accounts for the past 25 years. He was previously with one of the nation’s largest independent insurance brokerage firms, serving as Regional President. At Alliant, McDaniel will focus on growing the Alliant Real Estate & Hospitality client base, revenue, and brokerage talent.

McDaniel is joined by extraordinarily talented leadership within Alliant’s Real Estate & Hospitality platform including Michael Heid in Los Angeles, Jeff Moench in Phoenix, and Al Tobin in New York.

He can be reached at (303) 902-3202 or Chuck.Mcdaniel@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pAGEX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Investing in the Age of Longevity Conference
BU
06:49pEucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Levels in Three Years
PR
06:43pExisting U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
RE
06:42pWeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
06:30pMEDIATEK : Delivers 112G Long Range SerDes IP, Silicon-Proven on 7nm for ASIC Services
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Positive financial results for the first nine months of 2019
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Disposal of a portfolio of bank branches for Euro 24 million
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : - results 9M 2019
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : disposes a portfolio of bank branches
PU
06:30pEagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.08 Per Share
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding
3APPLE INC. : Existing U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
4Eucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Le..
5DEEPMARKIT CORP. : DEEPMARKIT : Provides Update on Strategic Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group