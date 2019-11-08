Real Estate Leader Charles McDaniel Joins Alliant

Denver-based executive tapped for Alliant Specialty Real Estate & Hospitality

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Charles “Chuck” McDaniel has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Director. Based in Denver, McDaniel will lead the Alliant Specialty retail vertical for Real Estate & Hospitality.

“Chuck has excellent leadership skills. He is recognized throughout the real estate brokerage community as an expert in his field, and for his hands-on approach to business development, account service, and management. These qualities, combined with his knowledge of the real estate insurance market, make Chuck a perfect fit for this leadership role in our Specialty vertical,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty.

McDaniel has been providing strategic risk management solutions for large multinational accounts for the past 25 years. He was previously with one of the nation’s largest independent insurance brokerage firms, serving as Regional President. At Alliant, McDaniel will focus on growing the Alliant Real Estate & Hospitality client base, revenue, and brokerage talent.

McDaniel is joined by extraordinarily talented leadership within Alliant’s Real Estate & Hospitality platform including Michael Heid in Los Angeles, Jeff Moench in Phoenix, and Al Tobin in New York.

He can be reached at (303) 902-3202 or Chuck.Mcdaniel@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

