Real Estate Owners and Managers Insurance Group Selects OneShield's Cloud-Based As-A-Service Policy Management Solutions to Support Business Expansion

Marlborough, MA, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a need for an integrated system to help launch new product offerings for the Real Estate Owners and Managers Insurance Group, ROMIG (www.romig.ca) has selected OneShield Market Solutions’ (www.OneShield.com) Policy Management software. As a newly formed Managing General Agent (MGA), ROMIG will use OneShield’s solutions to create agent and insured portals with full policy and billing processing capabilities for their specialty commercial lines of business.



In considering potential software partners, ROMIG’s search objectives were to find a solution that could adapt and scale as their business evolves and meet the distinctive business needs of their group participants as well as insurers. ROMIG felt confident selecting OneShield Market Solutions cloud technology given that it is purpose-built for MGAs and commercial insurers and will provide the needed agility and scalability.



“We needed a solution which would allow our group participants to have full control over the underwriting, quoting and binding process. The scalability and flexibility of OneShield’s technology was also of paramount importance as we expand geographically” says Warren Smithies, ROMIG’s Founder & CEO. “OneShield’s cloud-based platform gives us control over automated workflows and processes, allows us to generate customized reports, and re-configure our business model with its innovative design tools.”

With OneShield Market Solutions, ROMIG can:

Extend portal capabilities to insureds and brokers for self-sufficiency;

Unify and automate the policy and billing processes;

Leverage APIs and XML interfaces to third-party data providers;

Improve efficiencies and increase customer satisfaction;

Eliminate many routine and manual tasks with a configurable rules engine.

“Deployed in the cloud and offered with pre-defined features and functionality, OneShield Market Solutions helps new insurance entities enter new markets rapidly," says OneShield Software’s President and CEO, Glenn Anschutz. “We are excited to welcome ROMIG to the OneShield family, and we look forward to partnering with them as they grow their operations.”





About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.



With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets.



For more information, visit https://oneshield.com/business-solutions/oneshield-market-solutions/.

Real Estate Owners and Managers Insurance Group

The Real Estate Owners and Managers Insurance Group (ROMIG) was formed through a collaboration of property management companies trying to find a cost-effective way to purchase insurance coverage for their clients’ real estate portfolios.



ROMIG’s mission is to become Canada’s lowest cost provider of insurance to the commercial real estate industry while at the same time supporting the industry’s development.



Group participants include property and asset managers, private investor portfolios and syndicates controlling portfolios of office, retail, industrial multifamily and mixed-use properties. Participants are focused on pro-actively controlling and minimizing risk at each property by taking a hands-on management approach.

For more information, visit www.romig.ca.

Janice Merkley OneShield Software 416-399-2725 jmburt@oneshield.com