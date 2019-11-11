Log in
Real Estate Powerhouse Chad Schwendeman Takes Record Honors

11/11/2019 | 02:57pm EST

Baxter, MN, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For an unprecedented fourth consecutive year, Chad Schwendeman, Broker/Owner of EXIT Lakes Realty Premier with offices in Baxter, Crosby and Minneapolis, Minnesota, took the top honor at EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Annual Convention which was held recently at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.   

Recognizing outstanding achievement in sales production, listings taken and helping to grow the company, EXIT Realty’s Tri-Real-A-Thon Award is known as the Iron Man of real estate.  Thousands of real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada vie for this honor every year and Schwendeman is the first person in the company’s 23-year history to have achieved it four times.  In addition, Schwendeman earned the Titanium Award for closing 150+ real estate transaction sides.  His sales team, The Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, was recognized as the company’s #1 producing team.  EXIT Lakes Realty Premier achieved the status of fourth highest grossing office (multiple locations) across the EXIT system.  All awards were tabulated for the production period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

“As head of one of EXIT’s top multi-location operations, Chad is a visionary leader who mentors his team to not only achieve success in real estate sales, but he also works to help develop them as well-rounded people,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Then together as a cohesive team they focus on providing an excellent consumer experience throughout all phases of the real estate transaction.  His innovative marketing strategies mean he doesn’t do what everyone else does; he does what works.  We are proud to recognize his accomplishments on our international stage and extend our warmest congratulations.”

About EXIT Realty:  A real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, EXIT Realty is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Attachment 

Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

Primary Logo

Tami Bonnell, Chad Schwenderman and Steve Morris

Center - Chad Schwendeman. Left and right from EXIT Realty Corp. International, CEO, Tami Bonnell and Founder & Chairman, Steve Morris

© GlobeNewswire 2019
