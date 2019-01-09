Real Estate Titans Fortune International Group and The Related Group Partner on Vaster Capital

Vaster
Capital, a Miami-based direct, private lender specializing in
customizing bridge loan products for domestic and foreign real estate
investors, today announced a new partnership with national real estate
development firm The
Related Group (Related).
Formed in 2017 by Fortune
International Group (Fortune) and Rialto
Capital Management (Rialto), Vaster Capital has closed more than
$150,000,000 of loans on residential properties in South Florida since
inception. The new partnership with Related acquires and removes
Rialto’s ownership and allows Vaster Capital to roll-out new loan
programs including lending on commercial properties, while achieving
higher operational efficiency, and substantially expanding its offerings
beyond South Florida.
The new partnership between Fortune International Group and Related
marries two industry titans, among the most established and experienced
real estate firms in the country – with each boasting more than three
decades in business – to offer domestic and foreign investors much
needed, sophisticated hassle-free mortgage financing.
Vaster is offering loans with rates as low as 7.59% and no pre-payment
penalties, as well as the ability to fix rates for its borrowers for
periods of up to three years. Additionally, Vaster is now lending on
commercial properties and land for development.
“We see this new venture as a strong way to give our domestic and
international buyers additional flexibility. There are no other players
with our track record or level of experience and we’re confident this
will not only give borrowers much-needed peace of mind, but also allow
us to expand to geographic markets beyond South Florida,” said Matt
Allen, Related’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.
With a highly experienced team and a cutting-edge technology driven
operational approach, Vaster can underwrite and close loans faster and
with more efficiency. Both brokers and borrowers can easily obtain a
quote, apply, and close loans in a seamless and a hassle-free manner.
“Although Fortune has provided real estate services to the South Florida
real estate investor for more than 30 years, Vaster Capital provides a
new solution for the real estate investor, broker or developer, while
filling a void in the marketplace by providing fast and accessible
liquidity in closing transactions with a reliable lender who understands
real estate. We look forward to continuing to evolve our business
platform to become the lender of choice in the local market as well as
the new markets we are lending in,” said Edgardo Defortuna, President
and CEO of Fortune International Group.
As a recognized leader in development, sales and marketing for more than
three decades, Fortune International Group has one of the industry’s
most prestigious development portfolios -- including a myriad of South
Florida’s most prominent projects, such as Jade Signature, The
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, and Auberge Beach Residences
and Spa, Fort Lauderdale. In addition, Fortune is the exclusive sales
and marketing representative for sixteen projects totaling more than
$6.1B in the company’s portfolio.
For more than 30 years, The Related Group has created innovative
residential developments that have dramatically changed South Florida's
urban landscape. Since its inception, the privately held company has
built and managed more than 85,000 condominium and apartment residences
earning a national reputation for its visionary design and development
of luxury condominiums, mixed-use center and affordable rental
properties – often in emerging or undiscovered neighborhoods.
