Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Real I S : launches 'REALISINVEST EUROPA' open-ended real estate AIF for private investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Real I.S. AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch
Real I.S. AG launches 'REALISINVEST EUROPA' open-ended real estate AIF for private investors

19.09.2019 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release

Real I.S. launches "REALISINVEST EUROPA" open-ended real estate AIF for private investors

- Forecast distributions of 2.0 to 2.5% p.a.

- Investment focus on core and core plus commercial real estate in Europe

Munich, 19 September 2019 - Real I.S. has launched an open-ended real estate investment fund for private investors in Germany. The domestic AIF, REALISINVEST EUROPA, will invest in core and core plus commercial real estate in Europe, broadly diversified by type of use and location, supplemented by select investments in manage-to-core properties. Real I.S. expects an annual distribution of 2.0% to 2.5% at fund level.

"With interest rates remaining at historic lows, there is increased demand for products that allow investors to invest in real estate indirectly, such as open-ended real estate AIFs. According to BVI, the net inflow of funds in this segment doubled to around EUR 6.1 billion in the first half of this year. Real I.S. is responding to this demand with its broadly diversified fund portfolio, which now includes an open-ended real estate AIF for private investors with a clearly defined investment strategy. We are currently raising seed capital from our savings bank partners, which we will invest in the fund's seed portfolio. Once the fund's seed portfolio is in place, we will begin to market the fund to private investors on a progressively expanding preferred partner basis", explains Jochen Schenk, CEO of Real I.S. AG.

Within the first four years, the fund will acquire a diversified real estate portfolio with a focus on office properties, supplemented by retail, logistics and mixed-use properties, as well as hotels. In addition to Germany - not least due to Real I.S. AG's local investment and market expertise - the Netherlands, France, Ireland and Spain have also been selected as potential investment markets for the fund's portfolio.

"Real I.S. has a wealth of experience and an extensive track record of managing open-ended real estate AIFs for institutional investors with a primary focus on Europe. We have successfully established a pan-European network of industry partners thanks to our financial strength, transaction expertise, highly capable asset management and local presence in France, Spain and BeNeLux. Not only do we have a proficient lettings team, we can also redevelop buildings to meet tenants' specific requirements, as was the case with the Toren op Zuid office building in Rotterdam, which won the 2019 Real Estate Manager Award. Our practical market expertise is complemented by our in-house research department's comprehensive market observation and analysis", adds Schenk. Real I.S. AG's asset management services are rated AA+ (AMR, very high quality) by the independent rating agency Scope Analysis GmbH.

REALISINVEST EUROPA is Real I.S. AG's first open-ended real estate AIF for private investors. Permission to launch the fund was granted by Germany's financial supervisory authority, BaFin, on 02.05.2019. By the time the fund is marketed to private investors, a clearly defined seed portfolio with an investment volume of up to EUR 200 million will have been acquired, most likely consisting of three to four properties. The fund will be open to private investors from 2020.

About the Real I.S. Group
The Real I.S. Group has a track record of more than 25 years as BayernLB's fund provider specialised in real estate investment. As a member company of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (group of German savings banks, Landesbanken and associated companies), the Group ranks among the leading assetmanagers in the German market. Along with Alternative Investment Funds (special AIFs and closed-end mutual AIFs), the range of products and services comprises customised fund solutions, club dealsand joint ventures. The company has assets of over EUR 8.5 billion under management. The Real I.S. Group has two licensed investment management companies (KVGs) established under the German Investment Code (KAGB) and operates subsidiaries and branches in France, Luxembourg, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia. More information is available on the company's website atwww.realisag.de

Contacts:
Real I.S. AG
Innere Wiener Str. 17
81667 Munich

Markus Lang
Tel.: 089 489082 - 220
Fax: 089 489082 - 295
Email: markus.lang@realisag.de

Birgit Lehmann-Schraut
Tel.: 089 489082 - 226
Fax: 089 489082 - 295
Email: birgit.lehmann-schraut@realisag.de


19.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

875311  19.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Redevelops and Expands Maintenance Facility in Schertz, Texas to Better Serve Growing San Antonio Market
BU
06:54aTARGET : Board Authorizes New $5 Billion Share-Repurchase Program
DJ
06:53aMULTICHOICE : Nigerians urged to shun South African companies
AQ
06:52aRPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3016/2559 and Black Case No.Por 6000/2559 (Additional)
PU
06:52aROBECOSAM SUSTAINABILITY RANKING : Societe Generale best bank worldwide for environmental dimension
PU
06:52aGLOBALDATA : CATL reaps rewards from Chinese government's progressive policy on electric vehicles in latest deal
PU
06:52aOLD MUTUAL : Share repurchase programme -dealings in own shares
PU
06:52aCHINA NONFERROUS MINING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:52aGERRESHEIMER : Top spot for the KT International Rational Process Achievement Awards 2019
PU
06:52a&BDQUO;A CONTRIBUTION TO THE DISCOURSES DEFINING HOW WE LIVE&LDQUO; : A large range of artworks from the renowned conceptual artist Barbara Kruger will be on view at the...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group