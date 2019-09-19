DGAP-News: Real I.S. AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch

Real I.S. AG launches 'REALISINVEST EUROPA' open-ended real estate AIF for private investors



19.09.2019

Real I.S. launches "REALISINVEST EUROPA" open-ended real estate AIF for private investors

- Forecast distributions of 2.0 to 2.5% p.a.

- Investment focus on core and core plus commercial real estate in Europe

Munich, 19 September 2019 - Real I.S. has launched an open-ended real estate investment fund for private investors in Germany. The domestic AIF, REALISINVEST EUROPA, will invest in core and core plus commercial real estate in Europe, broadly diversified by type of use and location, supplemented by select investments in manage-to-core properties. Real I.S. expects an annual distribution of 2.0% to 2.5% at fund level.

"With interest rates remaining at historic lows, there is increased demand for products that allow investors to invest in real estate indirectly, such as open-ended real estate AIFs. According to BVI, the net inflow of funds in this segment doubled to around EUR 6.1 billion in the first half of this year. Real I.S. is responding to this demand with its broadly diversified fund portfolio, which now includes an open-ended real estate AIF for private investors with a clearly defined investment strategy. We are currently raising seed capital from our savings bank partners, which we will invest in the fund's seed portfolio. Once the fund's seed portfolio is in place, we will begin to market the fund to private investors on a progressively expanding preferred partner basis", explains Jochen Schenk, CEO of Real I.S. AG.

Within the first four years, the fund will acquire a diversified real estate portfolio with a focus on office properties, supplemented by retail, logistics and mixed-use properties, as well as hotels. In addition to Germany - not least due to Real I.S. AG's local investment and market expertise - the Netherlands, France, Ireland and Spain have also been selected as potential investment markets for the fund's portfolio.

"Real I.S. has a wealth of experience and an extensive track record of managing open-ended real estate AIFs for institutional investors with a primary focus on Europe. We have successfully established a pan-European network of industry partners thanks to our financial strength, transaction expertise, highly capable asset management and local presence in France, Spain and BeNeLux. Not only do we have a proficient lettings team, we can also redevelop buildings to meet tenants' specific requirements, as was the case with the Toren op Zuid office building in Rotterdam, which won the 2019 Real Estate Manager Award. Our practical market expertise is complemented by our in-house research department's comprehensive market observation and analysis", adds Schenk. Real I.S. AG's asset management services are rated AA+ (AMR, very high quality) by the independent rating agency Scope Analysis GmbH.

REALISINVEST EUROPA is Real I.S. AG's first open-ended real estate AIF for private investors. Permission to launch the fund was granted by Germany's financial supervisory authority, BaFin, on 02.05.2019. By the time the fund is marketed to private investors, a clearly defined seed portfolio with an investment volume of up to EUR 200 million will have been acquired, most likely consisting of three to four properties. The fund will be open to private investors from 2020.

About the Real I.S. Group

The Real I.S. Group has a track record of more than 25 years as BayernLB's fund provider specialised in real estate investment. As a member company of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (group of German savings banks, Landesbanken and associated companies), the Group ranks among the leading assetmanagers in the German market. Along with Alternative Investment Funds (special AIFs and closed-end mutual AIFs), the range of products and services comprises customised fund solutions, club dealsand joint ventures. The company has assets of over EUR 8.5 billion under management. The Real I.S. Group has two licensed investment management companies (KVGs) established under the German Investment Code (KAGB) and operates subsidiaries and branches in France, Luxembourg, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia. More information is available on the company's website atwww.realisag.de

