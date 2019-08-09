Log in
Real Matters : CEO Donates 150,000 Shares to Holland Bloorview

08/09/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Real Matters Inc. ('Real Matters' or the 'Company') (TSX: REAL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jason Smith has donated 150,000 shares of Real Matters to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. The donation is part of a previously announced pledge made by the Smith family in April 2018. The shares donated represent 3.6% of his outstanding shares (excluding options).

About Real Matters
 Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include approximately 60 of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Established in 2004, Real Matters has offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO), Middletown (RI), and Markham (ON). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005381/en/

Lyne Fisher
Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing
Real Matters
lfisher@realmatters.com
289.843.3383

Source: Real Matters Inc.

Disclaimer

Real Matters Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:45:06 UTC
