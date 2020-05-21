Real Sector Developments Report – November 2013

Volume 6: No.5/2013 November 2013

Real6.1 OverviewGDP growth for 2013 is provisionally estimated at 7.4 percent compared to 7.9 percent growth in 2012. The provisional growth estimates for 2013 reflected positive growth in the sub-sectors, though the services sector remained the key driver. The provisional Bank of Ghana Composite Index of Economic Activity suggested some pickup in growth. During the survey period, businesses expressed optimism about growth prospects in the fourth quarter of 2013. However, the upward adjustment in utility prices in October 2013 weighed down on overall business and consumer confidence.

The6.2 CIEADevelopmentssuggested somein Coimprovementosite IndexinofeconomicEc nomicactivityAc ivityin the(CIEA)third quarter of 2013. The provisional update of Real CIEA index went up by 1.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, compared with 0.6 percent growth in the second quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the real CIEA rose by 7.4 percent in September 2013, compared with a yearly growth of 5.5 percent in September 2012. The seasonally adjusted real CIEA also grew by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter driven by four components, namely, industrial consumption of electricity, DMBs credit to the private sector, SSNIT contribution and port activities.

Business6.3 Develconfidencepm t inofBusinessthe privateConfidencesector softenedInd x for the second consecutive time, evidenced by a decline in the Business Confidence Index to 90.8 in the third quarter 2013 from 92.4 in the second quarter. However, the pace of decline in the Business Confidence Index moderated somewhat over the period. Broadly, businesses expressed mixed sentiments about company prospects. Firms were also pessimistic about capital expenditures and employment prospects but were upbeat about sales and profit.

There were indications of heightened inflation pressures as the weighted business inflation expectations moved up from 13 to 13.3 percent between the second and third quarters. The survey showed that share of firms expecting single digit inflation by end year declined marginally from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent. However, sentiments on exchange rate and lending rate expectations improved. Firms also revised upwards their growth prospects for the