Real Sector Developments Report – November 2013

05/21/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

Real Sector Developments

Volume 6: No.5/2013

November 2013

Real6.1 OverviewGDP growth for 2013 is provisionally estimated at 7.4 percent compared to 7.9 percent growth in 2012. The provisional growth estimates for 2013 reflected positive growth in the sub-sectors, though the services sector remained the key driver. The provisional Bank of Ghana Composite Index of Economic Activity suggested some pickup in growth. During the survey period, businesses expressed optimism about growth prospects in the fourth quarter of 2013. However, the upward adjustment in utility prices in October 2013 weighed down on overall business and consumer confidence.

The6.2 CIEADevelopmentssuggested somein Coimprovementosite IndexinofeconomicEc nomicactivityAc ivityin the(CIEA)third quarter of 2013. The provisional update of Real CIEA index went up by 1.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, compared with 0.6 percent growth in the second quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the real CIEA rose by 7.4 percent in September 2013, compared with a yearly growth of 5.5 percent in September 2012. The seasonally adjusted real CIEA also grew by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter driven by four components, namely, industrial consumption of electricity, DMBs credit to the private sector, SSNIT contribution and port activities.

Business6.3 Develconfidencepm t inofBusinessthe privateConfidencesector softenedInd x for the second consecutive time, evidenced by a decline in the Business Confidence Index to 90.8 in the third quarter 2013 from 92.4 in the second quarter. However, the pace of decline in the Business Confidence Index moderated somewhat over the period. Broadly, businesses expressed mixed sentiments about company prospects. Firms were also pessimistic about capital expenditures and employment prospects but were upbeat about sales and profit.

There were indications of heightened inflation pressures as the weighted business inflation expectations moved up from 13 to 13.3 percent between the second and third quarters. The survey showed that share of firms expecting single digit inflation by end year declined marginally from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent. However, sentiments on exchange rate and lending rate expectations improved. Firms also revised upwards their growth prospects for the

fourth quarter with the share of respondents with an optimistic outlook moving up to 26.7 percent of respondents, compared with 21 percent in the third quarter of 2013.

Consumer6.4 ConsumerconfidenceConfidencealsoIndweakened,x with the index declining to 89.3 in October from 97.2 in August 2013. This was attributed to negative sentiments about both current and expected economic conditions. The survey suggested deterioration in household's current financial situation; while consumer's outlook on employment was pessimistic alongside heightened inflation expectations.

Economic6.5 Outlookactivity is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter supported by seasonal factors. In the outlook, the 2014 Budget has projected a real GDP growth of 8 percent for 2014 driven largely by industry and service sectors. Industry growth is projected at 9.1 percent supported by the anticipated debut production of gas and ramped up Jubilee crude oil production in 2014 and 2015. Similarly, the Service sector is projected to grow by 8.9 percent in 2014 led by financial intermediation, information and communication and the hospitality industry.

Chart 1: Real CIEA and Seasonally Adjusted CIEA (Qtr-on-Qtr)

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

Percent

-

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

Q1-08Q2-08Q3-08Q4-08Q1-09Q2-09Q3-09Q4-09Q1-10Q2-10Q3-10Q4-10Q1-11Q2-11Q3-11Q4-11Q1-12Q2-12Q3-12Q4-12Q1-13Q2-13Q3-13

rciea

0.4

0.5

1.2

0.8

-0.0

-0.4

0.6

3.6

-1.7

1.0

1.3

2.8

1.3

0.6

1.9

0.9

1.3

-0.6

0.3

1.7

-1.3

0.6

1.5

sciea

1.2

0.8

0.7

-0.5

0.6

0.3

0.4

2.2

-0.9

1.7

0.7

1.8

1.9

1.4

1.4

0.3

1.4

0.2

0.4

0.8

-0.9

1.3

1.3

120Chart 2: Overall Business Confidence Index

110

104.07

100

90

92.37

90.78

80

03 03 03 03 04 04 04 04 05 05 05 05 05 05 06 06 06 06 06 07 07 07 07 07 08 08 08 08 08 09 09 09 09 09 10 10 10 10 10 11 11 11 11 11 12 12 12 12 13 13 13

-

- - - -

- - -

- - - -

- - - -

- - -

- - - -

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Apr

Aug Nov Apr

Sep Apr

Aug Dec Feb Apr

Aug Nov Apr

Sep Dec Feb Apr

Aug Apr

Aug Mar Aug Mar Sep Dec Mar Sep Dec Mar Sep

Jun- Jan Jun- Jan Jun- Oct - Jun- Jan Jul- - Jun- Oct Jan Jun- Oct Jan Jun Oct Jan Jun

Jun

Jun

Chart 3: Overall Consumer Confidence Index

110

101.1

105

100

95

97.2

90

89.3

85

80

04 05 05 05 05 05 05 05 05 06 06 06 06 06 06 07 07 07 07 07 07 08 08 08 08 08 08 09 09 09 09 09 10 10 10 10 10 11 11 11 11 11 11 12 12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 13

04 - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Jun- Aug- Oct Dec- Feb- - Jun- Aug- Oct Dec- Feb- - Jun- Aug- Oct- Jan Mar- Jun Aug- Oct- Jan- - Jun- Aug- Sep Nov- Jan Mar- May- - Oct- Jan- - Jun- Aug- Oct

Aug- Sep Nov Jan Feb Jun Aug Oct Dec Feb Jun Aug Oct Dec Feb

-

- Apr

-

Apr

-

Apr

-

Apr

-

Apr

- -

Apr

-

-

Jul

Apr

-

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.6, No.5/2013

Page 2

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
