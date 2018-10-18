Real Vision : Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team

Real Vision, the leading streaming platform for financial and business
media, announces its built-out leadership team. As the company continues
to grow rapidly, the new team will help direct the platform’s production
of world-class financial video content, interviews with leading
financial and business luminaries and long-form documentaries.
The bolstered leadership team is comprised of experienced executives
from renowned media, finance and technology companies including
CNBC, AT&T, Deutsche Bank, Time Inc. and more. In addition to
co-founders Raoul Pal, Damian Horner, Grant Williams and Remi Tetot, the
Real Vision leadership team now includes:
-
Todd Tarpley, SVP, Operations: Digital media veteran of Time
Inc., Meredith Corp. and A+E will oversee new, state-of-the-art NYC
studio and office.
-
Ryan Macleod, SVP, Technology: Former Senior Program Manager at
BBC spent 15 years leading companies from tech startups to blue chips.
-
Taryn Stein, SVP, Marketing: Seventeen years in communications,
having previously held senior marketing and content development
positions at BBC and DStv on-demand.
-
Alex Rosenberg, Editor in Chief: Former CNBC producer to lead
Real Vision’s editorial efforts
-
Tim Purcell, VP, Corporate Strategy: Former AT&T mergers and
acquisition specialist will help drive the company’s vision and
strategy.
-
Roger Hirst, Managing Editor: Twenty years of experience
writing market reports for investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley and Deutsche Bank.
-
George Stanoev, VP, Strategic Operations: Ex-analyst for KPMG
Management Consultancy
-
Derek O’Toole, VP, Finance: Chartered Accountants Ireland
member, joined Real Vision from Wheaton Precious Metals as Director of
Finance & Business Improvements.
-
Richard Middleditch: Head of Engineering: Former Development
Lead and Engineering Manager for BBC iPlayer.
-
Lauren Bryden, Creative Director, Design: Former Creative
Director of Brand New Matter and Vision Media Marketing, with ten
years of experience in creative design.
-
James Joyce, Head of Content Distribution: Led early stage
companies into the US, Europe and Latin America; former executive at
Intel, Nokia and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
-
Sean Bodden, Creative Director, Production: Previously owned
production company in the Cayman Islands, won multiple awards in
branded content and TV commercial categories.
“With our most recent additions and promotions, Real Vision now has one
of the most diversely skilled and talented leadership teams in financial
media,” said Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision. “With their fresh
thinking we will continue to challenge stale, soundbite-driven, old
school media and provide our viewers access to the best financial and
business content available.”
Real Vision’s best-in-class content offers investors access to deep-dive
and actionable insights from the finest minds in business and finance.
Contributors to the platform include Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Kyle
Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Jim Chanos, Mike Novogratz and more. The
company’s videos are available on Real Vision’s website, on OTT
platforms including Apple TV and Chromecast and through Reuters
Insider online platform.
ABOUT REAL VISION
Real Vision is a groundbreaking global financial and business media
company offering subscription-based on-demand television, written
research and podcasts. Unlike traditional cable news that needs to
sensationalize every moment, Real Vision’s subscriber model means no
dumbing down ideas, no incessant “breaking news” headlines, no clickbait
sound bites and no cutting things short for commercial breaks. Real
Vision’s content includes exclusive in-depth interviews, documentaries
and research from the world's sharpest minds. The company’s thousands of
paying subscribers in over 100 countries are proof that Real Vision’s
approach to financial news and opinion is the future of media. Visit RealVision.com.
