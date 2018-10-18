Log in
Real Vision : Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team

10/18/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Streaming Platform Adds Top Talent From Leading Media, Finance & Tech Companies to Direct Rapid Growth & World-Class Content

Real Vision, the leading streaming platform for financial and business media, announces its built-out leadership team. As the company continues to grow rapidly, the new team will help direct the platform’s production of world-class financial video content, interviews with leading financial and business luminaries and long-form documentaries.

The bolstered leadership team is comprised of experienced executives from renowned media, finance and technology companies including CNBC, AT&T, Deutsche Bank, Time Inc. and more. In addition to co-founders Raoul Pal, Damian Horner, Grant Williams and Remi Tetot, the Real Vision leadership team now includes:

  • Todd Tarpley, SVP, Operations: Digital media veteran of Time Inc., Meredith Corp. and A+E will oversee new, state-of-the-art NYC studio and office.
  • Ryan Macleod, SVP, Technology: Former Senior Program Manager at BBC spent 15 years leading companies from tech startups to blue chips.
  • Taryn Stein, SVP, Marketing: Seventeen years in communications, having previously held senior marketing and content development positions at BBC and DStv on-demand.
  • Alex Rosenberg, Editor in Chief: Former CNBC producer to lead Real Vision’s editorial efforts
  • Tim Purcell, VP, Corporate Strategy: Former AT&T mergers and acquisition specialist will help drive the company’s vision and strategy.
  • Roger Hirst, Managing Editor: Twenty years of experience writing market reports for investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.
  • George Stanoev, VP, Strategic Operations: Ex-analyst for KPMG Management Consultancy
  • Derek O’Toole, VP, Finance: Chartered Accountants Ireland member, joined Real Vision from Wheaton Precious Metals as Director of Finance & Business Improvements.
  • Richard Middleditch: Head of Engineering: Former Development Lead and Engineering Manager for BBC iPlayer.
  • Lauren Bryden, Creative Director, Design: Former Creative Director of Brand New Matter and Vision Media Marketing, with ten years of experience in creative design.
  • James Joyce, Head of Content Distribution: Led early stage companies into the US, Europe and Latin America; former executive at Intel, Nokia and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
  • Sean Bodden, Creative Director, Production: Previously owned production company in the Cayman Islands, won multiple awards in branded content and TV commercial categories.

“With our most recent additions and promotions, Real Vision now has one of the most diversely skilled and talented leadership teams in financial media,” said Raoul Pal, co-founder of Real Vision. “With their fresh thinking we will continue to challenge stale, soundbite-driven, old school media and provide our viewers access to the best financial and business content available.”

Real Vision’s best-in-class content offers investors access to deep-dive and actionable insights from the finest minds in business and finance. Contributors to the platform include Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Jim Chanos, Mike Novogratz and more. The company’s videos are available on Real Vision’s website, on OTT platforms including Apple TV and Chromecast and through Reuters Insider online platform.

ABOUT REAL VISION

Real Vision is a groundbreaking global financial and business media company offering subscription-based on-demand television, written research and podcasts. Unlike traditional cable news that needs to sensationalize every moment, Real Vision’s subscriber model means no dumbing down ideas, no incessant “breaking news” headlines, no clickbait sound bites and no cutting things short for commercial breaks. Real Vision’s content includes exclusive in-depth interviews, documentaries and research from the world's sharpest minds. The company’s thousands of paying subscribers in over 100 countries are proof that Real Vision’s approach to financial news and opinion is the future of media. Visit RealVision.com.


© Business Wire 2018
