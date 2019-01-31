Real World Evidence Analytics: Enhancing Commercial Spend Effectiveness and Launch Forecasts by 50% | Quantzig

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers
actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has
announced the completion of their latest real
world evidence analytics study for a healthcare service provider.
During the course of this engagement, the analysts at Quantzig
helped a healthcare service provider to understand how to use real world
data to enhance new product launches, support clinical developments, and
drive better commercial results through detailing, physician targeting,
and other promotional activities.
REAL WORLD EVIDENCE ANALYTICS STUDY FOR A HEALTHCARE SERVICES PROVIDER. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Despite innumerable opportunities that real world evidence studies can
unveil, players in the US healthcare
industry are poised to witness several new challenges in 2019,
which include issues arising due to advancements in technology and
product development in specific therapeutic segments. However, if real
world evidence analytics is applied systematically, it
would help businesses save billions across different segments in the
healthcare industry.
The Business Problem: The client is
a renowned company in the US healthcare industry and is a market
leader in the therapeutic products and drugs segment in the US. As the
client’s business grew, they started looking out for appropriate
approaches to leverage real world evidence in pharma to measure the
efficiency of its newly developed drug in comparison with those offered
by the competitors and market leaders. The client was also facing issues
in improving commercial spend effectiveness and clinical development
processes. Furthermore, the inability to analyze huge volumes of
unstructured and semi-structured healthcare data sets was affecting
company’s efficacy to develop and innovate.
“Real world evidence analytics have become a necessity to identify
and recruit the right cohorts of patients for product development and
clinical research,” says an expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: Given the
complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig developed a
customized real-world evidence platform. This helped the healthcare
service provider to respond to the safety and quality issues of their
product and guided them in the development of their product by offering
detailed insights on patient flows. Additionally, the experts integrated
real world evidence platform with the clinical database that helped the
client to receive patient profiles and risk variables, facilitating the
segmentation process.
Quantzig's real world evidence analytics
studies helped the client to:
-
Categorize drug and medical device safety risks accurately.
-
Determine the efficacy of pharma drugs when used among co-morbid
patients.
-
Quantzig's real world evidence analytics
studies offered predictive insights on:
-
Identifying long-term adverse drug effects, leading to better
decisions about future clinical trials.
-
Improving product launch planning, clinical development, and cost
saving.
-
