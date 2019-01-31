Real World Evidence Analytics: Enhancing Commercial Spend Effectiveness and Launch Forecasts by 50% | Quantzig

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest real world evidence analytics study for a healthcare service provider. During the course of this engagement, the analysts at Quantzig helped a healthcare service provider to understand how to use real world data to enhance new product launches, support clinical developments, and drive better commercial results through detailing, physician targeting, and other promotional activities.

Despite innumerable opportunities that real world evidence studies can unveil, players in the US healthcare industry are poised to witness several new challenges in 2019, which include issues arising due to advancements in technology and product development in specific therapeutic segments. However, if real world evidence analytics is applied systematically, it would help businesses save billions across different segments in the healthcare industry.

The Business Problem: The client is a renowned company in the US healthcare industry and is a market leader in the therapeutic products and drugs segment in the US. As the client’s business grew, they started looking out for appropriate approaches to leverage real world evidence in pharma to measure the efficiency of its newly developed drug in comparison with those offered by the competitors and market leaders. The client was also facing issues in improving commercial spend effectiveness and clinical development processes. Furthermore, the inability to analyze huge volumes of unstructured and semi-structured healthcare data sets was affecting company’s efficacy to develop and innovate.

“Real world evidence analytics have become a necessity to identify and recruit the right cohorts of patients for product development and clinical research,” says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: Given the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig developed a customized real-world evidence platform. This helped the healthcare service provider to respond to the safety and quality issues of their product and guided them in the development of their product by offering detailed insights on patient flows. Additionally, the experts integrated real world evidence platform with the clinical database that helped the client to receive patient profiles and risk variables, facilitating the segmentation process.

Quantzig's real world evidence analytics studies helped the client to:

Categorize drug and medical device safety risks accurately.

Determine the efficacy of pharma drugs when used among co-morbid patients.

Quantzig's real world evidence analytics studies offered predictive insights on:

Identifying long-term adverse drug effects, leading to better decisions about future clinical trials.

Improving product launch planning, clinical development, and cost saving.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

