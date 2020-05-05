Log in
Real World Evidence Analytics Helped a German Pharmaceutical Company Reduce Sampling Costs & Increase Sales By 17% | Quantzig's Latest Success Story

05/05/2020 | 06:06pm BST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest real world evidence analytics engagement. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a German pharma company to better understand the impact of sample allocation in different scenarios and identify key reasons for inappropriate sample distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005718/en/

Analyzing real world data is crucial for business success, especially if you operate in the pharma sector. Now’s your chance to enhance business efficiency and drive better outcomes using advanced real world evidence analytics solutions. Request a FREE proposal today!

About the Client: The client is a leading pharmaceutical industry player based out of Germany.

The clients’ challenges included:

  • Inability to conduct a root cause analysis to understand the underlying behavior for physicians who were prescribing their brand
  • Rising market competition
  • Lack of a data sample allocation strategy to generate incremental sales and higher returns on investment
  • Challenges associated with collecting and analyzing data sets from patient records

According to the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig, “RWE analytics helps interpret data from patient records, clinical trials, drug discovery, and treatment outcomes to gain a better understanding of disease progression patterns, resource usage, and treatment pathways.”

Are you finding it difficult to keep up with the evolving market needs? If yes, we can help. Talk to our analytics experts to learn why leveraging real world evidence analytics is crucial from a business perspective.

Quantzig’s three-step real world evidence analytics approach comprised of:

Our real-world evidence analytics experts adopted a three-step analytics approach to help the client tackle their core business challenge.

Step 1: Data acquisition and integration

The first phase of the real world evidence analytics solution focused on data acquisition and parsing of diverse data sets to analyze TRx and NRx trends.

Step 2: Re-allocation of the samples based on prescribing patterns

In the second phase, real world analytics experts focused on re-allocating the samples based on prescribing patterns and predicted behavior, using Partially Observable Markov Decision Process (POMDP)

Step 3: Creation of customized dashboards

In the third phase of this real world evidence analytics engagement, our experts devised customized dashboards to provide real-time updates and insights on brand, representative and physician performance

We help leading pharma companies to analyze their data sets to identify factors curtailing growth and adjust processes to drive profitability. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our capabilities.

Real world evidence analytics enabled the pharma company to:

  • Increase sales by 17%
  • Reduce sampling by more than 51%
  • Identify new sales growth opportunities
  • Wondering how real world evidence analytics can help you tackle the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 crisis? Request more information from our experts!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
