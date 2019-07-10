RealFoundations : Bolsters Offshore Delivery Capabilities for Real Estate Managed Services with Hire of Deepak Misra

CHENNAI, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations, a global professional services firm focused on helping companies that develop, own, operate, service, occupy or invest in real estate make smarter, more profitable decisions, today announced the addition of seasoned sales and managed services executive Deepak Misra, to serve as General Manager, leading the RealFoundations Chennai Operations Center.

RealFoundations Chennai provides accounting, data, lease and technology resource alternatives to real estate companies around the world for optimizing management of their business processes. As General Manager, Misra will drive organizational growth and ensure the overall operational efficiency of the company's Chennai facility.

Misra has spent his 20-plus-year career working for leading multi-national corporations in a broad range of industries including real estate, manufacturing, health care and transportation. Early on, he served as an engineer and then Head of North India Operations at Larsen & Toubro, a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations. Misra subsequently spent a decade in Paris, France with GE Healthcare as Six Sigma Project Manager, Finance Manager and Director of Working Capital.

In 2010, he returned to India, concentrating on professional services. At Genpact, Misra was Vice President of Operations, responsible for global service delivery, client relationships and multi-country transitions. In this role, he also led many key consulting projects related to finance transformation. He later joined DXC Technology as Vice President & Global Account Director, advising on and leading complex technology-enabled transformation projects for real estate companies.

"We at RealFoundations are excited to have Deepak on board to lead all aspects of delivery for our Chennai center and coordinate that delivery with our international management team," said Mark Callin, Founder and Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "Deepak brings extensive experience in operating a center like ours, along with the discipline and rating that come from spending years within the GE enterprise."

Misra holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, an Honours Diploma in Systems Management from the National Institute of Information Technology (India) and an MBA, Marketing & Finance, from the ENPC School of International Management in Paris. He is also the co-founder of ZipCaars, a first of its kind, "cars on demand" platform offering diverse mobility solutions to the growing and increasingly mobile population of India.

"I am excited to be on this growth journey with RealFoundations and to be part of the team taking RF service delivery to new heights," said Misra.

For more information about careers at RealFoundations' Chennai Center, visit www.realfoundations.in/careers or contact Vivek Kumar, Senior Manager of Human Resources, Chennai | Vivek.Kumar@realfoundations.net.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400-plus client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides management consulting, managed services and energy solutions to developers, builders, owner/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. We Make Real Estate Run Better. For more information, please visit www.realfoundations.net.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realfoundations-bolsters-offshore-delivery-capabilities-for-real-estate-managed-services-with-hire-of-deepak-misra-300882261.html

SOURCE RealFoundations