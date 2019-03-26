Log in
RealManage Florida Wins FLCAJ Reader's Choice Diamond Award Four Years Running

03/26/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Tampa, Florida, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Community Association Journal magazine announced its sixth annual Readers’ Choice Award winners in the March 2019 issue of the magazine with an expanded section profiling notable winners for the year. One of the more notable winners was RealManage Florida, who has won the Diamond level award for the fourth year in a row. 

RealManage Florida has office locations in Tampa, Port Charlotte, and Orlando and has been providing  HOA management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, luxury high-rises, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities for over eleven years.   They pride themselves on providing local, personalized service and cutting-edge management technology that is unsurpassed in the industry.

"For the RealManage team in Florida, this is a terrific indicator that we're providing valued service across the state. I'm glad that our clients chose to recognize our employees and company for the hard work everyone has put into servicing their communities. We are all excited for 2019 and have big plans to continue challenging ourselves to provide the gold standard of community association management in the industry."

The FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Awards is a unique recognition program that shines a spotlight on the positive and productive contributions by community association service providers across Florida. They are presented to service providers that demonstrate through their commitment to the community associations they serve an exemplary level of proficiency, reliability, fairness, and integrity.  

Since being founded in 2013, the Awards have grown every year, with more than 390 service providers nominated for this year’s awards and more than 7,500 votes cast. 

For more information, please visit fcapgroup.com

Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
info@realmanage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
