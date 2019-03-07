RealManage Illinois Earns AAMC® Top Industry Professional Credential

Schaumburg, IL, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage Illinois recently joined an elite group of community association management companies that have earned the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) credential from Community Associations Institute (CAI). RealManage Illinois is one of fewer than 250 management companies worldwide who have earned this highest level of professional recognition in the community association management field.



“Our Illinois team has a true commitment to integrity and strives to provide the highest level of service to the community associations they manage,” states RealManage’s President, Chris Ayoub. “I am proud of all their accomplishments.”



RealManage’s Illinois has locations in Naperville, Schaumburg, Aurora, and Elgin. Through various acquisitions, the Illinois market has been providing management services to communities since the early 1980s and manages approximately 200 associations with over 40 employees.



Daneen Reinke, Division President over RealManage Illinois region, states, “Our RealManage Illinois team could not be more delighted to be among the elite group of management companies to earn the AAMC accreditation. It is a true testament to the hard work our team has put forth in continual education and obtaining industry credentials. Through education, experience and passion for what we do, it has created a culture of being the professional management team our clients deserve. While we continually seek to provide added value to our communities, we are honored that collectively we have obtained the AAMC credential as it reflects our dedication in providing the best service possible.”



CAI is an international organization dedicated to building better communities. More than 62 million Americans live in an estimated 315,000 association-governed communities. To earn the AAMC credential, a management company must have three years of experience in community association management and at least 50 percent of its managers must have earned professional designations.



“Professionals who earn CAI credentials maximize the value they can provide to their community association clients,” said CAI Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Skiba, CAE. “Not only have these professionals demonstrated a personal commitment to self-improvement, but they have also elevated their practical knowledge and expertise. That’s what all community associations need, and what board members and residents deserve.”



Professional managers provide administrative, operational and managerial counsel to community association boards. Managers typically are responsible for managing budgets and contractors, directing association personnel and overseeing compliance with association covenants and restrictions.



CAI and its 60 chapters work on behalf of the professionals and volunteers engaged in the management and governance of homeowner and condominium associations, cooperatives and other planned communities. CAI’s 31,000-plus members include community association volunteer leaders, managers, management companies, and businesses that provide products and services to these communities. Learn more about CAI at www.caionline.org.



About RealManageThe RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities.



Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.



Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com