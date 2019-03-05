Log in
RealManage San Antonio Hires Carolyn Thacker, PCAM®, and Steve Brown, PCAM®

03/05/2019

San Antonio, TX, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring of Carolyn Thacker, PCAM®, and Steve Brown, PCAM®, as Directors of Association Management for its San Antonio operation. Both are tenured industry leaders bringing an increased depth of experience to San Antonio’s robust staff.

Carolyn Thacker is a native Midwesterner having lived in Iowa and Michigan before relocating to San Antonio in 1998. Carolyn received her bachelor’s degree in Business from Creighton University and started her community management career in 1999 as an on-site manager for a large single-family community in Stone Oak.  Carolyn’s spent thirteen years working for one of the largest management companies in San Antonio, where she served as both a Portfolio Manager and as a Director of Risk Management. Although her experience is primarily in single family, she also worked for one of the largest developers in San Antonio. Carolyn is a member of the San Antonio Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI) and currently holds the following designations: Certified Manager of Community Association (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and the distinguished Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®).  

Steve Brown is a native of New Braunfels, Texas, spending his entire professional career in San Antonio with the better part of the last 20 years in the property management industry. Steve is a former Vice President of Operations of one of the largest management companies in San Antonio. As an active member and a past President of the San Antonio Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI), Steve currently holds the following designations: Certified Manager of Community Association (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and the distinguished Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®).

Sandra Vela Mora, Division President states, “Carolyn and Steve’s additions to our already robust leadership team in San Antonio, solidifies us as having the most accomplished and tenured team-leading any association management office in the area,” says Division President Sandra Vela Mora. “Their collective experience and an unsurpassed level of customer service instantly elevate any organization they join and we are honored they chose to be part of our RealManage Family.”

About RealManage

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. 

Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

0_medium_RealManageLogo2018.jpg
 


Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
info@realmanage.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
