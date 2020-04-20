Log in
RealManage's Rolando Coronado Promoted to Division President

04/20/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Dallas, Texas, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Rolando Coronado to Division President. He will oversee operations for North and Central Texas.

Mr. Coronado joined RealManage in 2019 as a Senior Vice President over its Dallas-Fort Worth community management operations. Due to his incredible success in a leadership role for the North Texas market, his promotion now to takes on the Central Texas operations, where he will help them to reach their next level of success and expansion as well. 

Sandra Vela Mora, Executive Vice President of Operations, states, “Rolando is a tremendous asset to not only branches under his guidance but for the future success of our company as a whole. His business experience, industry knowledge, communication skills, and grit ensure we will achieve the levels of success RealManage always strives for.” 

Rolando is a professional who has been specializing in the community association industry for numerous years. Under his leadership, Rolando has successfully lead his region into becoming true customer care advocates for the client communities they serve.

“I am excited about the new challenge and grateful to be working with great leadership and fantastic team members in the North & Central Texas markets,” states Rolando.  “Together, we will continue to build on the values of our company and always work to exceed our client’s expectations in the communities we serve.”

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA and condominium management. The company manages over fifteen hundred community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Management services provided to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. 

Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

Connect with Us:

Facebook 

Twitter 

LinkedIn 

Subscribe to RealManage Insights Blog 

Amanda Causey
RealManage
info@realmanage.com

