RealNex : signs Agreement with CCIM Technologies to Deploy and Deliver Leading PropTech Solutions

STAFFORD, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, today announced an extended and expanded agreement with CCIM Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the CCIM Institute. The agreement provides, as a member benefit, all CCIM Technologies' 9,000+ Premium Subscribers access to RealNex MarketEdge, a powerful financial analysis, presentation and marketing solution. RealNex will also host its MP Exchange, a commercial property listing and search solution, for the CCIM community to transact business.

"RealNex is delighted to advance our relationship with the CCIMs around the world. We have enjoyed a growing relationship with them since our inception and this new agreement allows us to provide even more value and benefit. Principal objectives of this partnership are to increase members' efficiency, effectiveness as well as to eliminate the thousands of dollars being spent on a host of other solutions which are no longer needed," noted RealNex Chairman Mark Kingston.

"While our members have enjoyed and benefitted from the RealNex relationship over the past several years, we are thrilled with the broadened scope of this new agreement. CCIM members are among the most sophisticated in the industry. Our mission at CCIM Tech is to provide our members with leading technology solutions to make the best possible commercial real estate decisions," Gregory Fine, CEO, CCIM Institute and CCIM Technologies commented on the signing.

MarketEdge is an integrated commercial real estate financial analysis, presentation and marketing tool. Its unique "Propose to Close" capabilities have been adopted by thousands of professionals. The system provides an easy, yet powerful financial analysis engine for commercial real estate investment sales and lease comparisons. In addition, MarketEdge includes a full suite of marketing collateral including individual property websites. MarketEdge presentations enable users to develop highly customized and perfectly branded marketing collateral and offer private and secure Deal Rooms to manage accelerated sales processes.

MP Exchange is a hosted commercial listing platform that associations use to showcase their members' property availabilities. While MP Exchange is hosted on an organization's website, listings receive additional exposure within the dynamic, global RealNex MarketPlace. From MarketPlace, members can create and share Client Watch Lists and run emarketing campaigns to private prospect lists or targeted members of the RealNex community. They can even add 3D-Virtual Reality Tours and attach MarketEdge Deal Rooms.

