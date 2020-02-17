Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RealSelf : Highlights Nonprofit Organizations and Humanitarian Plastic Surgeons in "Beyond Beauty"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, today launched Beyond Beauty, a special editorial series that explores how plastic surgeons and other medical professionals donate their time to participate in humanitarian work in the U.S. and abroad. The Beyond Beauty series also highlights the work of nonprofits like ReSurge International, an organization that provides reconstructive surgery and builds surgical capacity in developing countries that RealSelf has partnered with since 2015.

RealSelf highlights nonprofit organizations and humanitarian plastic surgeons in the new editorial series “Beyond Beauty”

The special series will be featured on RealSelf News from Feb. 17 to March 17 and includes:

  • Nonprofit Spotlights: Learn about the work ReSurge and RealSelf are doing to provide reconstructive surgery to burn survivors in India and how the organization Face Forward provides support and surgical care to individuals affected by domestic violence.
  • Expert Interviews: Learn about the philanthropic work doctors like Dr. Marshall Partington, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Kirkland, Washington, do in their communities and abroad.
  • Personal Essays: Hear from RealSelf editors and community members whose personal experiences have changed their own understanding of beauty.
  • Charitable Organizations Guide: Discover the philanthropic groups and organizations RealSelf doctors support.

"Beyond Beauty shines a light on the transformative power of reconstructive surgery and its ability to restore an individual's sense of self," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "We hope that by telling these stories, we inspire more people to support the incredible work doctors, medical professionals and organizations are doing."

"This series illustrates the compassion of reconstructive plastic surgeons and the impact they have on patients all over the world," said Jeff Whisenant, president and CEO of ReSurge International. "ReSurge appreciates the continuous support of RealSelf and the numerous health professionals who volunteer their time to help us bring reconstructive surgical care to people in need."

To learn more about RealSelf and the Beyond Beauty series, visit realself.com/news/beyond-beauty.

About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realself-highlights-nonprofit-organizations-and-humanitarian-plastic-surgeons-in-beyond-beauty-301005002.html

SOURCE RealSelf


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about contract for hydroelectric project in Colombia worth 270 million euros
PU
09:12aKIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : (1) proposed change of domicile; (2) proposed adoption of new memorandum of continuance and new bye-laws; (3) proposed reduction of share premium account; and (4) proposed capital reorganisation (collectively the "corporate actions")
PU
09:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :updates on (1) the development in suspension of trading; and (2) the s211b moratorium extension appl
PU
09:12aAGRO FINANCE ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 892 hectares agricultural land as January 31st, 2020
PU
09:12aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
PU
09:12aTATA STEEL : Vice President of India releases commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book to commemorate 100 years of Jamshedpur
PU
09:12aNASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Berglund
PU
09:11aMUSTI GROUP PLC : - Managers' transactions - Berglund
AQ
09:10aSIEMENS : District Court Decision Incorrectly Holds That OFAC Sanctions Bar PdVSA From Making Payment On Pre-Sanctions Debts
AQ
09:10aMAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Registered share capital increase
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group