Realizing Savings in Operational Cost by 27% for an Industrial Equipment Manufacturer | Infiniti's Latest Inventory Forecasting Engagement

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest inventory forecasting solution for an industrial equipment manufacturer. This study highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped the industrial equipment manufacturer to better plan supply chain requirements and efficiently allocate resources. Also, the article discusses in detail the three-phased approach followed by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve operational savings by 27%.

The European industrial equipment manufacturing sector has been witnessing massive transformations over the past few years. Moreover, the rising market competition, workforce management issues, and supply chain management challenges are making it difficult for industrial equipment manufacturers to increase revenue opportunities and drive profitability. This is where companies realize the importance of accurately forecasting inventory requirements and efficiently managing productivity. Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solutions have helped many companies to enhance their operational planning and production processes by forecasting the potential market demand.

The business challenge: The client is an industrial equipment manufacturer and supplier based out of Europe. The client was facing challenges in managing their inventory activities and production processes. The client’s inability to accurately manage the inventory resulted in huge loses for the company. This subsequently increased churn rate by 27%. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory forecasting solution. With Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solution, they wanted to better plan their inventory operations, manage the workforce, and drive sales by enhancing the customer experience.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach to inventory forecasting. The engagement involved analyzing the equipment manufacturing industry in Europe, analyzing the sales rate of major competitors for the past five years, and identifying constraints impeding the business operations. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solution helped the client to accurately understand the potential market demand and manage inventory and production activities accordingly. With Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solution, the client was also able to streamline their supply chain structure to meet the evolving market demand. Furthermore, they were able to better allocate resources and reduce operational cost by 27%.

Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solution helped the client to:

Better plan the supply chain, efficiently allocate resources, and manage customers’ needs and requirements

Make informed business decisions and keep up with the market demand

Infiniti’s inventory forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding constraints impeding production process

Adapting dynamically to market demands

