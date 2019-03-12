Realizing Savings of 27% in a Year for a CPG Company With the Help of Demand and Supply Analysis | Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
recently announced the completion of their latest demand
and supply analysis study for a CPG company. The study
highlights how the client was able to accurately manage product demand
and fulfill customer requirements seamlessly. Also, the study explains
how our demand and supply analysis solutions helped the client to
improve return on inventory assets, reduce excess inventory, and meet
delivery deadlines.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005661/en/
Demand and supply analysis study for a CPG company (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mismatch in demand and supply planning can result in excessive inventory
costs. With the right process in place, businesses can proactively match
supply with demand and execute new plans with minimal disruptions. This
compels the companies in the CPG industry to develop new strategies to
manage supply-demand planning. Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis
solutions help companies to synchronize supply and demand, increase
flexibility, and reduce variability.
A company’s inability to address customer demands can result in
huge revenue losses. Is your company facing difficulties to accurately
meet the delivery requirements? Our demand and supply analysis solutions
can help. Request
a FREE brochure to know more about our demand and
supply analysis solutions.
The business challenge: The
client, a leading CPG company in South America was facing predicaments
in effective supply and demand planning. With major competitors’ moving
towards direct-to-consumer models, the client, who continued to sell
through retailers and distributors, faced challenges in improving
customer experience for end-users. By leveraging our demand and supply
analysis solution, they wanted to accurately manage product demand to
achieve a significant reduction in unfilled orders.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Demand and
supply analysis solutions can help companies to reduce excess inventory
and match supply with demand proactively.”
By precisely identifying target stock levels, our solutions have
helped businesses to increase flexibility and adapt to the fluctuating
market demand. Request
a free proposal to know how our demand and supply
analysis solutions can help your business.
The solution offered: With
the aid of Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solution, the client
was able to make smarter decisions about inventory and production. Also,
our solutions helped them to respond to the dynamic market demands and
focus on customer-centric metrics. This further helped them to improve
adaptability to demand volatility, achieve a 13% reduction on unfilled
orders, and realize an annual savings of over 27%.
Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solutions
helped the client to:
Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solutions
offered predictive insights on:
-
Improving return on inventory assets
-
Meeting customer requirements
-
Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get
in touch with us to know how our demand and supply analysis
solutions can help.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005661/en/