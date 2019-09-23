Realizing Savings of Over $3.2 Million for a Pharmaceutical Logistics Company | Infiniti's Latest Competitive Intelligence Engagement

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a pharmaceutical logistics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance their accuracy in demand forecasting by 15%. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client efficiently deal with supply chain challenges and realize savings of over $3.2 million in their operational cost.

The lack of supply chain visibility, warehouse management hurdles, and temperature control issues during transportation are increasing challenges for companies in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Owing to such challenges, companies in the pharmaceutical logistics market are finding it vital to revamp their traditional supply chain processes. Also, pharmaceutical logistics companies are in need to adopt flexible and resilient supply chain management processes.

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical logistics service provider based out of Central Europe. They faced difficulties in the timely delivery of products and adhering to the safety requirements during transportation. In addition, the lack of a coordinated supply chain process made it further challenging for the company to efficiently manage their inventory. They even started losing their market share to their competitors.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to understand how their competitors ensured uninterrupted supply of products, dealt with temperature control issues during transportation, and reduced the likelihood of product damage.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution, our experts helped the client to analyze their competitors’ service offerings, business strategies, and risk management approaches. Also, the experts conducted a demand management study, where they analyzed the demand patterns in the pharmaceutical logistics market in Europe.

Moreover, by conducting market scanning and monitoring analysis, our experts helped the client to keep pace with market transformations and industry developments. Our competitive intelligence solution further helped the client to optimize their supply chain processes and deal with inventory challenges. As a result, the company was able to realize a savings of over $3.2 million in their operational cost.

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Understand supply chain risks and undertake risk management approaches

Reduce product damage and manage temperature control challenges during transportation

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Reducing product shortages and managing overstocks

Understanding demand fluctuation in the pharmaceutical logistics market

