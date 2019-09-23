Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Realizing Savings of Over $3.2 Million for a Pharmaceutical Logistics Company | Infiniti's Latest Competitive Intelligence Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a pharmaceutical logistics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance their accuracy in demand forecasting by 15%. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client efficiently deal with supply chain challenges and realize savings of over $3.2 million in their operational cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005631/en/

The lack of supply chain visibility, warehouse management hurdles, and temperature control issues during transportation are increasing challenges for companies in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Owing to such challenges, companies in the pharmaceutical logistics market are finding it vital to revamp their traditional supply chain processes. Also, pharmaceutical logistics companies are in need to adopt flexible and resilient supply chain management processes.

Accurately managing logistics can help your company to keep inventory at optimal levels and save millions of dollars in storage and transportation cost. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical logistics service provider based out of Central Europe. They faced difficulties in the timely delivery of products and adhering to the safety requirements during transportation. In addition, the lack of a coordinated supply chain process made it further challenging for the company to efficiently manage their inventory. They even started losing their market share to their competitors.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to understand how their competitors ensured uninterrupted supply of products, dealt with temperature control issues during transportation, and reduced the likelihood of product damage.

Are you facing difficulties in responding faster to competitors' strategies and plans? Our experienced competitive intelligence experts can help. Contact us.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution, our experts helped the client to analyze their competitors’ service offerings, business strategies, and risk management approaches. Also, the experts conducted a demand management study, where they analyzed the demand patterns in the pharmaceutical logistics market in Europe.

Moreover, by conducting market scanning and monitoring analysis, our experts helped the client to keep pace with market transformations and industry developments. Our competitive intelligence solution further helped the client to optimize their supply chain processes and deal with inventory challenges. As a result, the company was able to realize a savings of over $3.2 million in their operational cost.

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Understand supply chain risks and undertake risk management approaches
  • Reduce product damage and manage temperature control challenges during transportation
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitive intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Reducing product shortages and managing overstocks
  • Understanding demand fluctuation in the pharmaceutical logistics market
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Army boosts UK prosperity with £3m funding through DASA autonomous competition
AQ
11:37aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Hosts Sen. Mazie Hirono at Newport News Shipbuilding
AQ
11:37aAIR LEASE : Astana takes delivery of its first A321LR
AQ
11:37aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : and NRStor C&I Launch Largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy Storage Program in the World
AQ
11:37aAltisource Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Asset Management Services; A decade of service expansion and technology innovation has established Altisource as a leading provider of asset management solutions
AQ
11:37aTIGO : 's Newest MLPE Addition – TS4-A-2F the Most Cost-Effective Rapid Shutdown Solution – Announced at Solar Power International 2019
BU
11:36aOil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
RE
11:35aCONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG : Revocation of the admission of the shares of Constantin Medien AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
EQ
11:35aZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:35aREINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 23 SEPTEMBER 2019
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group