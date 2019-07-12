Realizing Savings of Over $8 Million for a Financial Services Provider | Infiniti's Latest Market Opportunity Analysis Engagement

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market opportunity analysis engagement for a financial services provider. This study highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped the financial services provider to gain complete insights into the new market and analyze the market potential for their services. Also, the article discusses in detail the five-phased approach followed by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve savings of over $8 million within two years of entering the Canadian financial services industry.

The financial service industry is witnessing massive transformations, due to factors including business model transformation and adoption of advanced technologies. Moreover, the rising customer expectations, increasing popularity of FinTech companies, and regulatory changes are increasing challenges for companies in the financial services industry. Owing to such challenges, financial service providers are necessitated to explore new market opportunities and expand their operations to new markets. However, expanding to a new market becomes quite challenging without having adequate knowledge of the market. This is where companies realize the need to leverage market opportunity analysis.

The business challenge: The client is a financial services provider based out of the Northeastern United States. With the US financial services industry getting highly saturated, the client wanted to expand their business operation to Canada. However, before investing a huge sum into the Canadian financial services industry, they wanted to understand markets’ readiness for new offerings, analyze potential opportunities, identify entry barriers, and find the right business partners to support their business operations. To achieve this, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market opportunity analysis. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis, they wanted to understand the regulatory landscape, identify lucrative business models, and analyze the competitive landscape.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a five-phased approach to market opportunity analysis. The engagement involved analyzing the market size, understanding the competitive landscape, analyzing target customers, assessing the regulatory landscape, and identifying the right business partners. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis engagement helped the client to devise a robust market expansion plan. With Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis, the client was able to identify unmet customer needs, build processes to keep up with regulatory requirements, and embrace profitable business models. Furthermore, within three years, the client was able to gain a leading edge in the Canadian financial services industry and achieve savings of over $8 million.

Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis helped the client to:

Identify the right business partners and collaborate with FinTech companies

Keep up with the evolving regulations and industry standards

Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the competitive landscape in the Canadian financial services industry

Identifying customers’ unmet needs and demands

