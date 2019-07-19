Realizing Savings of over $4.8 Million for a Food Company | Infiniti's Latest Demand and Supply Analysis Engagement

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand and supply analysis engagement for a food company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client better manage their inventory activities and efficiently deal with suppliers and customers. Also, the study discusses in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client realize savings of over $4.8 million.

Despite the weakening global economy and increasing awareness of health risks, the food industry in the United States has managed to flourish in recent years. However, volatile commodity prices, high demand uncertainty, frequent new product introductions, perishability, and complex manufacturing constraints pose challenges for food manufacturers. Consequently, food companies are under the pressure to accurately predict, plan, and meet the evolving market’s demand. This is where the real power of demand and supply analysis comes in.

The business challenge: The client is a food manufacturer based out of the Northwestern United States. The client’s unstructured approach to inventory planning resulted in huge losses for the company. Also, the company witnessed a huge increase in their production costs as they had to deal with unscheduled changeovers to meet unplanned demands.

The client realized the need to efficiently manage supply and demand by accurately forecasting the demands for their products in advance. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand and supply analysis solutions.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach to demand and supply analysis. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solution helped the client to understand the demand patterns for products and also helped them to identify the demand fluctuations in the US food industry. Also, the client was able to identify products with the highest demand in the market. Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis helped the client to improve sales forecast accuracy, enhance supply chain visibility, and reduce supply chain costs. Furthermore, by efficiently managing supply and demand, the client was able to realize savings of over $4.8 million.

Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solution helped the client to:

Boost profit margins by 23%

Efficiently deal with suppliers and customers

Infiniti’s demand and supply analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing inventory activities and adapting to unexpected market changes

Reducing supply chain cost by better collaborating with suppliers and customers

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

