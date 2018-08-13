Realm Resources : Bidder has relevant interest in 96.3% of Realm Shares

Company Announcements ASX Limited

13 August 2018

T2 RESOURCES OFFER FOR REALM RESOURCES IS NOW CLOSED

THE BIDDER HAS A RELEVANT INTEREST IN 96.3% OF REALM SHARES

Realm Resources Limited (ACN 008 125 025) ("Realm") refers to T2 Resources Fund Pty Limited (ACN 624 330 696) ("Bidder") unconditional off-market takeover bid for the entire issued share capital of Realm, made under the Bidder's statement dated 23 February 2018 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time).

We confirm that the Offer closed at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 3 August 2018. At the close of the Offer Period, the Bidder has confirmed that it has a relevant interest in 96.30% of Realm shares.

As the Bidder and its related bodies corporate have full beneficial interest in at least 90% of the shares on issue, the Bidder has confirmed to us it that it intends to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares in Realm in accordance with Part 6A.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Accordingly, the Bidder has advised Realm that it has made an application to ASIC to commence the General Compulsory Acquisition process for remaining minority shareholders in Realm. ASIC has 14 days to nominate a panel of Independent Experts for the Bidder to use in preparing a report.

