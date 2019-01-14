Realm Resources : Removal from Official List (COB 15/01/2019)

Market Announcement
15 January 2019
Realm Resources Limited (ASX: RRP) - Removal from Official List
Description
Realm Resources Limited will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Tuesday, 15 January 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.14.
Issued by
Violetta Codreanu
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
