Realm Resources : Removal from Official List (COB 15/01/2019)

15 January 2019

Realm Resources Limited (ASX: RRP) - Removal from Official List

Description

Realm Resources Limited will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Tuesday, 15 January 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.14.

Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

