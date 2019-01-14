Log in
Realm Resources : Removal from Official List (COB 15/01/2019)

01/14/2019 | 08:54pm EST

Market Announcement

15 January 2019

Realm Resources Limited (ASX: RRP) - Removal from Official List

Description

Realm Resources Limited will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Tuesday, 15 January 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.14.

Issued by

Violetta Codreanu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

15 January 2019

ASX Limited

Disclaimer

Realm Resources Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 01:53:05 UTC
