Realord : APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio

6 February 2020

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association welcomes today's announcement that Keith Pitt is to become Australia's Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia.

'APPEA looks forward to working with Minister Pitt as he familiarises himself with the portfolio. He will bring fresh thinking and energy to an industry that is vital to all Australians,' APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said.

As a regional Queenslander, Keith Pitt knows first-hand the vital contribution the resources sector makes to regional communities. Over the past decade, Queensland has grown to become an energy powerhouse, delivering natural gas to the East Coast energy market and to our export partners.

Mr Pitt inherits a strong legacy from Senator Canavan's stewardship of the resource portfolio over nearly four years in the role, and APPEA looks forward to ongoing policy consistency.

'We look forward to continuing the constructive dialogue and engagement with Minister Pitt that we have had with previous resources ministers, including Senator Canavan and that he can continue the good work undertaken by the Government in this important portfolio.'

Australia's oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the national economy. It has invested $350 billion in the development of new projects over the past ten years, directly and indirectly employed 80,000 Australians across the country, and has contributed to making Australia the world's largest LNG exporter.