Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Realord : APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 09:27pm EST
APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio

6 February 2020

6 February 2020

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association welcomes today's announcement that Keith Pitt is to become Australia's Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia.

'APPEA looks forward to working with Minister Pitt as he familiarises himself with the portfolio. He will bring fresh thinking and energy to an industry that is vital to all Australians,' APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said.

As a regional Queenslander, Keith Pitt knows first-hand the vital contribution the resources sector makes to regional communities. Over the past decade, Queensland has grown to become an energy powerhouse, delivering natural gas to the East Coast energy market and to our export partners.

Mr Pitt inherits a strong legacy from Senator Canavan's stewardship of the resource portfolio over nearly four years in the role, and APPEA looks forward to ongoing policy consistency.

'We look forward to continuing the constructive dialogue and engagement with Minister Pitt that we have had with previous resources ministers, including Senator Canavan and that he can continue the good work undertaken by the Government in this important portfolio.'

Australia's oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the national economy. It has invested $350 billion in the development of new projects over the past ten years, directly and indirectly employed 80,000 Australians across the country, and has contributed to making Australia the world's largest LNG exporter.

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Matthew Doman
Mobile: 0421 888 858
Email: mdoman@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 02:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:36pASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the Oza Oil Field, Niger Delta of Nigeria
AQ
09:31pQualcomm Reports Higher Revenue, Issues Mixed Outlook -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:31pProject Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:28pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation (GERN)
GL
09:27pREALORD : APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio
PU
09:26pU.S. must be 'understanding' if China virus impacts trade pledges - agriculture secretary
RE
09:22pZILLOW : Tips to Buy or Sell a House During Listing Season
PU
09:22pDMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director
PU
09:17pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PLT)
GL
09:16pNutrigenomics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Cost of Medical Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group