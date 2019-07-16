Realtree United Country Hunting Properties Launches New TV Series

Kansas City, Mo., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realtree United Country Hunting Properties, announced today a new digital television series that debuted on July 15th. The new series, called Pay Dirt, provides specialized information and techniques for improving and optimizing hunting and recreational land across the U.S.

“Whether you’re looking to buy land or you would like to improve the land you own there is a lot of great content. Pay Dirt has the information, expertise and practical knowledge to help you find and add value to any property. Each episode will cover new topics ranging from adding roads and trails, water planning, tree management, lakes and ponds, food plots, tree stand placement, wildlife optimization, improvements, fencing, easements and more. Episodes will feature Realtree United Country agents, land management experts and some of the best Realtree United Country Hunting Properties in the country,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate.

The new series has launched exclusively on Realtree 365, Realtree’s new on demand digital TV and video platform. The platform provides original content based on many popular aspects of the outdoor lifestyle from deer, turkey and waterfowl hunting, to fishing, land management and cooking. You can also stream all of the original Realtree Digital content on the app for free or on your television through Roku, iOS, tvOS, Android, AndroidTV, and Amazon FireTV. Additionally, viewers can choose to watch on their computers at 365.Realtree.com.

To learn more about Realtree United Country Hunting Properties, call (877) 232-9687or visit the website at www.RealtreeUC.com where you can find all of their available properties and search by property type, location, acreage or keyword(s).

About Realtree United Country Hunting Properties

Realtree United Country Hunting Properties is a partnership between Realtree, the largest camouflage brand and hunting content provider, and the largest seller of hunting property in the U.S., United Country Real Estate. The partnership was announced in March and it has since grown tremendously, adding more than 30 new offices and nearly 500 Realtree Land Pro Agents. The partnership provides a one-stop shop for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts looking for hunting and recreational property. This includes numerous benefits for those interested in hunting properties:



The largest inventory of hunting properties in the nation.

Extensive website, TV, national digital media and print marketing for hunting properties.

The largest team of hunting experts in the United States with nearly 500 Realtree Land Pro agents, 6,000 real estate agents and 500 office locations nationwide.

Consulting services on land values, land and wildlife management, hunting optimization and other property specific issues.

Extensive mapping, video, photo and detailed information for each property.

Proven long-standing experience and expertise in land sales since 1925.

