Realty Executives : Broker D. Patrick Lewis Named Arizona's REALTOR of the Year

12/02/2019 | 07:18pm EST

Realty Executives Phoenix Managing Broker D. Patrick Lewis was awarded 2019 Arizona REALTOR® of the Year at the National Association of REALTORS® annual conference. This award is presented by each state REALTOR® association to one member who has shown exceptional work to advance their association and the real estate industry.

The award focuses on several categories including REALTOR® spirit, participation in civic activities, notable business accomplishments and local or national association activity. Lewis, an accomplished agent of 17 years and Phoenix native, joined the National Association of REALTORS® in 2002 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2012. He currently serves as the 2019 President of the Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

“Patrick has been an outstanding member of our team and this honor is well deserved,” Randy Cooney, Designated Broker of Realty Executives Phoenix, said. “We are excited to celebrate his success and continue to be a part of his career.”

Prior to his current role, Lewis served at many levels of local and national leadership roles, including 2014 President of the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS. A graduate of the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS Leadership Class and AAR Leadership Training Academy, Lewis is also one of the inaugural graduates from the City of Scottsdale Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy. Joining Realty Executives Phoenix in 2015, Lewis has continued to be an active member of his local and real estate community, positioning himself for success.

“We are so proud to represent Arizona’s REALTOR of the Year,” Patrick van den Bossche, President of Realty Executives International, said. “D. Patrick Lewis is a prime example of the professionals we strive to have under the Realty Executives brand.”

The Realty Executives Phoenix brokerage is one of the largest and most established brokerages in the Realty Executives network. With over 800 agents in 28 offices across the greater Phoenix area, the brokerage saw over 2.7 billion sales volume in 2018.

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Founded in 1965, Realty Executives is one of the largest and most established real estate franchise systems, with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices across the globe. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the privately held company attracts and retains the most productive, efficient and successful real estate professionals through unparalleled brand, technology, training and concierge services. The Realty Executives network is differentiated by a deep experience and commitment to serving its customers, outperforming other agents in the industry. Realty Executives International is an Outlier company.


© Business Wire 2019
